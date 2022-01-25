Keshav Prasad Maurya, surrounded by his own area, taunts former IAS – What will be the condition of the MLAs when this condition of the Deputy CM?

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya is contesting from the assembly seat of Sirathu in Kaushambi. Where women fiercely opposed him.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya is contesting from Sirathu’s assembly seat. After which he reached Gulamipur in Sirathu on Saturday. Where women fiercely opposed him. Not only this, the women even closed the door on his mouth. The video of this entire incident is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

In the video, women are seen raising slogans against Keshav Maurya. As soon as the video went viral, people started giving their reactions.

Meanwhile, former IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh did not miss the opportunity to taunt the UP government. Sharing the video, he wrote, Keshav Maurya was welcomed in his own assembly, Sirathu. When this is the condition of the popularity of the Deputy CM, then what will be the condition of the MLAs? Such anger of the public against any government is being seen in Uttar Pradesh after decades.

Keshav Maurya was welcomed in his own assembly, Sirathu. When this is the condition of the popularity of the Deputy CM, then what will be the condition of the MLAs? Such anger of the public against any government is being seen in Uttar Pradesh after decades. pic.twitter.com/MpsvfZIi5Z — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) January 22, 2022

Along with this, the opposition has also become an attacker. Samajwadi Party has fiercely targeted the party on its Twitter handle. He wrote, “Goons are being run in Sirathu, the public is protesting, the public is poor, if there is no security, then the public should also harass.”

see @kpmaurya1 Yes !

Goons are being run in Sirathu, the public is protesting, the public is poor, if there is no security, then the public should also harass, Why in UP?

Are people running for the BJP leader?

BJP leader’s janata gariyat ba?

BJP leader Logan’s public beats up!#no_should_BJP https://t.co/lqF7B3E8xR pic.twitter.com/KQrj8mdmy3 — SamajwadiPartyMedia (@MediaCellSP) January 22, 2022

At the same time, a user named Raghavendra Singh Bhadauria wrote, “It is difficult to understand the people of UP, this election has become very interesting.” Many people raised questions on the functioning of the BJP government itself. A user named Pradeep tweeted, “If working for five years, I wouldn’t have had to point to silence, Stool Minister ji.”

Why created a ruckus: In fact, the panchayat husband Rajiv Maurya of the assembly constituency from where Maurya is contesting is missing for the last three days. Maurya had come to meet the relatives of the same person, when the women present there saw him and closed the doors. After the efforts of the security personnel, Maurya could reach inside the house of the missing. Maurya met the man’s family and told them to take immediate action.

Let us inform that in the Uttar Pradesh elections, BJP has fielded CM Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu in Kaushambi. Maurya had reached Kaushambi for the first time after being declared the candidate.