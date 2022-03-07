Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Harvard group hosted ‘anti-Semitic’ speaker



First in Fox: Gadget Clock Digital has learned that President Biden’s nominee to replace retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Brayer was part of a Harvard University student group that hosted a speaker with a history of anti-Semitic remarks.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was a member of the Black Students Association (BSA) in his senior year at Harvard, according to his yearbook, when Harvard invited BSA Leonard Jeffries to study at the controversial City University of Black Studies in New York and Black. Head of Department, to speak.

Jeffries – the uncle of Judge Jeffreys, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus in New York – has been widely criticized for his anti-Semitic remarks in the past and for speaking out at Harvard in 1992.

According to a February 4, 1992, article by Harvard Crimson, reviewed by Gadget Clock, the Jewish advocacy group Hillel’s Harvard University chapter, the Gay-Straight Alliance, and the College Democrats themselves protested Jeffries at the BSA lecture event.

The day before the Crimson article, student Jessica Yelin – who became CNN’s chief White House correspondent – called on the BSA to withdraw its invitation, warning that it would provide “a Harvard podium to a recognized anti-Semitic”. Whose “teachings are replete with demonic attacks on Jews and distorted interpretations of history.”

Campus professors set it on fire after Jeffreys ‘speech, with official professor Martin Kilson urging “Harvard and elsewhere black students” to “stand up against Jeffreys’ kind of moral decay” in the February 5 Crimson piece.

The Crimson reported on February 6 that Jeffreys denied being an anti-Semitic and claimed that black people valued peace and equality more than “ice men” – his term for whites.

During his lecture, Jeffreys was asked by a student if he understood that his “pyramid analysis” system was similar to the one used by Adolf Hitler, to which Jeffreys replied, “Adolf Hitler was a problem for Europeans.”

“Adolf Hitler is not my problem,” Jeffries continued.

In contrast, members of the Harvard BSA applauded Jeffries’ speech, according to a Feb. 7 Crimson article.

His yearbook page for Jackson’s senior year lists him as a member of the BSA the year Jeffreys lectured at Harvard. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. At the time, there was no public record of Jeffreys speaking out against the invitation.

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) has released a Report 1991 – Jeffreys highlights several remarks by current and former CUNY professors about Jews in “And the Anti-Semitic Branch of the Afrocentrism Movement”, as well as his controversial Afrocentrist historical claims.

A report released a year before Jeffreys spoke at Harvard said he was “promoting anti-Semitism as a religion.” The report notes that Jeffreys organized a conference for black teachers in 1990 that included anti-Semitic speeches and reading materials.

According to reports, Jeffreys also claimed that Jesus, Moses and Buddha were all black. The report noted that “the protocol of the elders of Sion, the anti-Semitic Zarqawi forgery that accuses the world of Jewish conspiracy, and which encouraged many programs, was sold at the conference.”

In a 1991 speech, Jeffreys allegedly claimed that the depiction of black people in films was “a conspiracy, planned and executed and programmed outside of Hollywood, where people call Greenberg and Weisberg and Trigliani and what not.”

In the same speech, Jeffreys blamed the Jewish people as primarily responsible for the trans-Atlantic slave trade, according to the AGC report.

Jeffreys’ racially charged speech in the report “teaches that blacks are racially superior to whites” and that blacks are referred to as “people of the sun” have more melanin in their skin than whites, whom he calls “ice people.” “

Anti-Semitism Watchdog, including the left-leaning group Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Dubbed Jeffries is an “anti-Semitic” speaker in a report covering anti-Semitism on college campuses.

“Leonard Jeffries, former head of the Department of Black Studies at City College of CUNY and a professor there since 1972, has supported racist and anti-Semitic views and theories since the early 1980s, when he commented – when he was head of the department. Was – began to attract public attention, “ADL wrote.

“In the spring of 1988, Jeffreys, a white student in class, wrote an account in the Student Newspaper of his experience in Black Studies 101,” ADL, which continued. “The student has described countless times when Jeffries made up a large part of his class revolving around anti-white arguments.”

The ADL also cites a 1990 New York Times article which reported that “in the April 1990 class on African heritage, Jeffreys stated that ‘rich Jews who funded Europe’s development also financed the slave trade,’ and that ‘the Jewish Holocaust was raised as the only Holocaust.’ ‘”

“On March 23, 1992, CUNY’s Board of Trustees voted to remove Jeffries as head of the department, and his successor, Dr. Edmund W. Gordon, former chairman of the Department of African-American Studies at Yale University,” wrote ADL.

Jeffries has challenged the removal in court, claiming that CUNY violated his First Amendment rights. The court was found in favor of Jeffries, who was reinstated in his chair.

Jeffreys’ discourse on the Jews continued even after his visit to Harvard. In 1994, he reacted by comparing the Jewish people to “sconces” who “stopped everything.”

Biden nominated Jackson to the Supreme Court bench earlier this year when Breyer announced that he would retire, fulfilling the president’s promise to choose a black woman for the court.

Jackson will face a hot seat in the Senate March 21 for his confirmation hearing.

Neither the White House nor Jeffreys responded to Gadget Clock Digital’s request for comment by Press Time.