Kevin Anderson, 2-time Grand Slam finalist, retires at age 35



Two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson announced his retirement from professional tennis on Tuesday at the age of 35.

6-foot-8 (Rafael Nadal was the South African runner-up at the 2017 US Open – at No. 32 at the time, Anderson was the lowest-ranked finalist in tournament history – and Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2018.

Anderson has won seven ATP Tour singles titles, most recently at the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships in Newport, Rhode Island. All of his trophies landed faster on the grass or hard court, which helped add omf to his booming services.

“Tennis took me out of my roots in Johannesburg, South Africa, and really gave me the world,” Anderson wrote in a Twitter post, saying he had made a “tough decision to retire”.

“I’ve experienced a lot of different challenges and emotions; this game can be fun and lonely at the same time,” he said.

Anderson played college tennis in Illinois, where he won the 2006 NCAA Men’s Doubles Championship and was an All-American for three seasons. In 2007, he helped Illinois become runners-up as a team.

After becoming a professional that year, Anderson claimed his first tour-level title at home in Johannesburg in 2011.

Anderson has moved up to No. 5 in the career-high rankings in 2018, following his run for the title at All England Club.

A 13-11 fifth-set win over 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer in the quarter-finals and a 26-24 fifth-set win against John Isner in the semifinals, before a 20-point loss after facing a match point. Djokovic, the Grand Slam champion of the time.

That match against Isner served as an important point in discussions about adding tiebreakers to the final sets of the four major tournaments in the game – and all four announced this year that they will now play tiebreakers in the set 6-all (third, fifth men for women). From now on.

Anderson, who will turn 36 on May 18, is 1-5 in 2022 and 107th this week. An elbow injury limited him to 15 matches in 2019.

He has not competed since losing three sets in his first main draw at the Miami Open against Juan Manuel Serundlo in March.

Anderson was an advocate for reducing the use of plastic on tennis tours and his charitable efforts earned him the 2019 Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award.