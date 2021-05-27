Kevin Clark, who played drummer in School of Rock, passes away in bike accident aged 32; Jack Black condoles death

Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones throughout the 2003 film Faculty of Rock with Jack Shadowy grew to become as soon as killed when he grew to become as soon as struck by a car whereas using his bicycle alongside a Chicago avenue early Wednesday.

Police mentioned Clark, 32, grew to become as soon as struck after working a crimson mild throughout the metropolis’s Avondale neighbourhood. Clark grew to become as soon as using east on Logan Boulevard when he grew to become as soon as struck by a automotive heading south on Western Avenue, a behold and the driving force each informed responding officers, in step with a Chicago Police Division crash anecdote.

Authorities order emergency responders came upon Clark partly beneath the car. Clark grew to become as soon as taken in vital situation to Point out Illinois Masonic Scientific Middle, the place he grew to become as soon as pronounced ineffective a fast time later. Authorities order the 20-year-used lady using the car grew to become as soon as issued a number of citations, however didn’t give further recordsdata.

After starring in Faculty of Rock with Shadowy, Clark continued pursuing drumming. Most not too extended in the past, he played throughout the band Jess Bess and the Intentions, which made its debut effectivity Saturday at Legendary Wood Nickel throughout the Chicago suburb of Highwood.

In a tweet, Shadowy known as Clark’s loss of life devastating and that he grew to become as soon as heartbroken that it got here too quickly.

“Sending cherish to his household and your complete Faculty of Rock neighborhood,” Shadowy wrote.

In interviews, Clark mentioned he landed his most constructive film function by responding to an advert in a neighborhood newspaper procuring for kids who can play drums, keyboards and guitar.

Rivkah Reyes, who played Katie throughout the film, known as Clark a “enormous-hearted, heat human.” She mentioned Clark steadily attended her stand-up and sketch comedy reveals at 2nd Metropolis.