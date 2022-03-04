Sports

Kevin Durant has 31 points in return, but Heat rally to beat Nets

18 hours ago
Kevin Durant’s shot looked good, which could have put the Brooklyn net ahead with one minute left.

After 1 1/2 months of misery without their superstar, Nate couldn’t ask for a better scene than taking a 3-pointer to potentially advance on his return.

“I played on the Olympic team with KD, so a lot of the time I see a lot of his shots and they look like they’re coming in,” said hit star Bam Adebayo. “He just missed.”

When Durant goes down after their season is over, the Nets will need to start their fall – and he believes they will.

“I like it very much,” Durant said. “I’m just going to be better, more comfortable there.”

Brooklyn net forward Kevin Durant (7) takes a shot in the second half of the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in New York.

Brooklyn net forward Kevin Durant (7) takes a shot in the second half of the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in New York.
(AP Photo / John Minchillo)

He couldn’t stop the net slide, as Adebayor’s 30 points, 11 rebounds and six assists led Miami to a 113-107 win on Thursday night.

Tyler Hero added 27 points for the Eastern Conference-leading hit, who came back from a hard-fought defeat in Milwaukee the night before with an impressive win despite the absence of their top players.

Durant had 31 points in his first game since Jan. 15 and a left-knee ligament sprain returned from a 21-game absence that inspired the Nets to a 16-point lead. But Miami tightened their defense in the second half and stopped the Nets’ late rise.

Durant had a direct 3-point effort that allowed the net to go in and out with 57 seconds left and the hits worked with Adebayo in the next possession for 111-107 advantage with 35 seconds left.

The nets are 32-32 They were 5-16 without Durant, pushing all the way from second to eighth in the Eastern Conference. Only the Knicks (3-16) and Rocket (3-15) have been bad since Jan. 16, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

On Thursday Brooklyn was still without Kiri Irving and Ben Simmons, so even Durant was not strong enough against the leaders of the Eastern Conference. Bruce Brown scored 21 points for the Nets, who played the third consecutive game without coach Steve Nash, who was placed in health and safety protocol on Monday. Jack Vaughan runs the team again.

From the field, Adebayo added 12 for 15 and Caleb Martin added 22 points for Miami. Max Strauss was 21.

The hit Jimmy Butler (left thumb), Kyle Lori (personal reason) and PJ Tucker (left knee) were not back-to-back on the second night. They lost 120-119 in Milwaukee, a game they were leading by 14 points in the middle of the fourth quarter.

“We had a bad taste in our mouths after we lost last night,” Strauss said. “I think we should have won it too, so coming back tonight with the boys, the team we had, it was a special game and we will remember it for the rest of the season.”

Durant missed 3-pointers in his first two shots, then made his last four in the first quarter for nine points and a 35-23 lead.

He still had those nine points with 2 1/2 minutes left in the half, then converted a three-point game, knocking out a jumper and a 3-pointer for eight points in one minute as Brooklyn took a break at 67-60.

Hit coach Eric Spoelstra turned into a zone defense and held the net in the third quarter with 17 points and 6-for-28 shooting, taking an 88-84 lead in the fourth.

“Spo strategizes us with that zone,” said Goran Drazic, a former hit guard who first started for the Nets. “They played really well in the zone. We lost the pace of the game.”

Tip-INS

Heat: Miami shot 51.9% off the field. … Duncan Robinson missed three shots but seven assists.

Net: Net announced in a statement that Joe Harris will undergo another surgery on his left ankle and miss the rest of the season. Harris, who has led the NBA to a 3-point shooting percentage in two of the last three seasons, is trying to recover after an ankle surgery on Nov. 29. This season.

Simmons status

After not playing for Philadelphia this season, Simmons began playing back as he tried to make his conditioner. General manager Shawn Marx said in an interview with Team Broadcaster Yes Network that Simmons has been rehabilitating the injury for the past week or so and will move on to personal work later.

“Hopefully, by the end of next week, he’s going to get more into the team environment and then we can really ramp up and get him started playing and much more,” Marks said. .

Coming next

Heat: Saturday Philadelphia host.

Net: Go to Boston on Sunday.

