Kevin Durant Leads U.S. Into Olympic Basketball Semifinals

Even as they improve, even if many question marks remain, they have the ultimate insurance plan in Durant, who proved again on Tuesday that he can undo the chains of the world’s most rigorously drilled defenses. .

Updated August 3, 2021, 5:55 a.m. ET

The United States got off to a slow start, settling for outside shots and failing, as Spain built a 10-point lead at the end of the second quarter. The Americans shot just 38 percent from the field in the first half, making just 4 of 17 3-point attempts.

But Durant and his teammates got more aggressive before the half-time break. They worked the ball inside, destabilizing the Spanish defense, and ended the quarter with a 14-4 streak. This sent the teams into the locker room tied at 43-43.

“If we drive him to the paint, there will be a couple of guys converging, so we can get the 3,” Durant said. “If we go out just throwing 3s early, if we don’t hit them, it’s going to look bad.”

As Durant warmed up to 3 points in the third, the Americans took control of the game and never let go. Durant finished the game 10 for 17 on the field, including 4 for 7 at 3 points.

Afterwards, Durant said he was still comfortable with his role. His remaining opponents can watch warily to see how comfortable he feels.