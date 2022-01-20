Kevin Frandsen returns to Nationals to be TV color commentator





A former Nationals infielder is returning house to be part of the Gadget Clock tv sales space.

MASN and the Nationals employed Kevin Frandsen to transfer down I-95 from Philadelphia and grow to be the latest color commentator on tv broadcasts. He joins play-by-play announcer Bob Carpenter within the sales space, changing analyst F.P. Santangelo.

Frandsen served the final 4 years because the Phillies’ radio analyst for choose street video games with play-by-play announcer Scott Franzke. Frandsen was a backup infielder for the Nationals in 2014, when he was part of the workforce’s Nationwide League East Division champions.

“Thrilled is an understatement for the way in which I really feel proper now,” Frandsen mentioned in a press release. “I’d like to thank MASN and the Lerner household for this large alternative. I’d additionally like to thank my workforce of Amanda, Tenley and Daylen for his or her love and help. Having the ability to study from and work alongside Scott Franzke, Larry Anderson, Rob Brooks and everybody in Philadelphia the final 4 seasons has been a blessing, however I’m so excited to work with Bob Carpenter and produce video games to the extremely educated and passionate Nationals fan base. I can not wait to get began.”

Frandsen performed 9 seasons within the main leagues, together with one with the Nationals. He additionally performed for the San Francisco Giants (2006-09), Los Angeles Angels (2010), Phillies (2012-13), Nationals (2014) and San Francisco Giants (2015). In 2014 with Gadget Clock, Frandsen batted .259 with one house run, 17 RBIs and 17 runs scored in 105 video games. For his profession, he hit .258 with 15 house runs and 110 RBIs in 514 main league video games. The San Jose, California, native was a twelfth spherical choose for the Giants within the 2004 MLB newbie draft.

“MASN is worked up to welcome Kevin again to Gadget Clock,” MASN senior vice chairman John McGuinness mentioned in a press release on MASN’s web site. “He was a excessive power, well-prepared gamer when he performed right here. Nats followers can anticipate Kevin to deliver these exact same qualities and add his distinctive insights to the printed sales space. Paired with Corridor of Fame shoe in Bob Carpenter, MASN will proceed to ship finest at school recreation protection manufacturing. Watching Bob draw on Kevin’s in-depth data gained from his years as a participant and analyst, within the extremely aggressive NL East, will maintain followers engaged and clamoring for extra.”

Charlie Slowes and Dave Jageler return to the radio sales space. Dan Kolko will be again as a Nationals broadcaster.