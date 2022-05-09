Kevin Hart named the first ever Chief Island Officer of Yas Island Abu Dhabi





Looking for the ultimate vacation destination with epic hotels, dining options and entertainment venues? Yas Island Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, has it all, and thanks to its new Chief Island Officer, stand-up comedian and Hollywood actor Kevin Hart, experiences on the island are even bigger. As the first Chief Island Officer of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment hub, Hart is dreaming up some big ideas to “Hartify” the place.

Yas Island Abu Dhabi is located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi, just 20 minutes from downtown and 50 minutes from Dubai. The destination offers travelers one-of-a-kind theme parks, world-class shopping, superb dining, a Links golf course, exciting water and motor sports, and many other entertainment and family events, all within the 9.6-square-mile island. Yas Island Abu Dhabi is home to award-winning theme parks like Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi. The island also features Abu Dhabi’s largest mall, Yas Mall, and Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night destination featuring Pier71, a 1.8-mile boardwalk.

In this trailer published on Yas Island Abu Dhabi’s social media accounts, Hart is seen cruising the island in a white Ferrari while teasing out his big plans for it. Fans of the Hollywood superstar are encouraged to follow Yas Island’s social media accounts as Hart shares his firsthand experiences visiting the destination’s award-winning landmarks and attractions.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Experience Hub, the trade and promotion arm of Yas Island and a subsidiary of Miral, commented, “We are delighted to see Kevin Hart take on the role of Chief Island Officer for Yas Island Abu Dhabi. As one of the most multifaceted and entertaining comics in the world, fans will get to watch Kevin Hart ‘Hartify’ everything on the Island. We encourage everyone to stay tuned and watch why Yas Island Abu Dhabi is ‘Hart’ to beat.”

Fans and travel enthusiasts can look forward to what Yas Island and Hart have in store. Stay tuned and watch Yas Island Abu Dhabi’s social media pages: Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

For more information, visit yasisland.com.