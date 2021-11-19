Kevin McCarthy Speaks for More Than Eight Hours to Delay a House Vote

California Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy ended his marathon speech Friday morning against the Democrats’ Social Policy Bill, after speaking for eight hours and 32 minutes. In modern history.

“Personally I didn’t think I could go that far,” Mr. McCarthy said at the end of his solo experiment, which began after 8 p.m., and finally, after 5 p.m. “With that, Madame Speaker, I’m stepping back,” he said.

Mr McCarthy, a top Republican, criticized President Biden and his agenda for trying to delay the Democrats’ सामाजिक 1.85 trillion social policy and climate change bill.

The debate on the bill was to last 20 minutes before Mr. McCarthy took office to deliver a rambling speech, sometimes filled with Republican talking points and punctuated with riffs about history.