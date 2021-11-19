Kevin McCarthy Speaks for More Than Eight Hours to Delay a House Vote
California Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy ended his marathon speech Friday morning against the Democrats’ Social Policy Bill, after speaking for eight hours and 32 minutes. In modern history.
“Personally I didn’t think I could go that far,” Mr. McCarthy said at the end of his solo experiment, which began after 8 p.m., and finally, after 5 p.m. “With that, Madame Speaker, I’m stepping back,” he said.
Mr McCarthy, a top Republican, criticized President Biden and his agenda for trying to delay the Democrats’ सामाजिक 1.85 trillion social policy and climate change bill.
The debate on the bill was to last 20 minutes before Mr. McCarthy took office to deliver a rambling speech, sometimes filled with Republican talking points and punctuated with riffs about history.
“I know some of you are angry with me, I think I talked too long,” he said at one point. “But I have enough. That’s enough for America. ”
Shortly after midnight on Friday, when Mr. When McCarthy showed no sign of taking control of the House floor, Democratic leaders sent lawmakers home with plans to return at 8 a.m. to complete the discussion and vote on a broader package.
While not equivalent to the Senate Philipbuster in the House, Mr. McCarthy used the so-called Magic Minute rule, which allows the Speaker of the House, the majority leader, and the minority leader to speak for as long as they want. Ms. Pelosi used this tactic to talk for only eight hours about young unauthorized immigrants known as dreamers when she was a minority leader in 2018.
Ms. Pelosi’s speech set a record for the longest continuous speech in the chamber, at least until 1909.
“It’s an epic feat to talk for four hours straight and not create a single memorable phrase, original insight or even a joke,” said Jamie Ruskin, a Democrat from Maryland. Wrote on Twitter. “McCarthy thinks he’s a genius, but so far he’s proven he’s only half right.”
