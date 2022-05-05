Kevin Millar says Red Sox fans singing ‘Sweet Caroline’ one of best traditions in sports: ‘Nothing better’



Kevin Miller was instrumental in helping the Boston Red Sox break the “Bambino Curse” in 2004, beating the New York Yankees 3-0 in the American League Championship Series to lead the team to its first world victory. Series since 1918.

Miller played for the Red Sox from 2003 to 2005. Against the Yankees at the 2004 ALCS, he hit .250 with .754 OPS and scored four runs.

While in the middle of the eighth inning with world series champion Boston, he became truly accustomed to the Red Sox’s timeless tradition of playing the blue diamond classic “Sweet Caroline”. Miller, now an analyst on the MLB Network and co-host of “Deliberate Talk,” told Gadget Clock Digital in a recent interview that he believes singing in Fenway Park is one of the sport’s best traditions.

“We had ‘Put Me In Coach’ when I was in the minor leagues. And it was really great. Then, all of a sudden, I became a Red Sock and down the eighth inning, when they started playing ‘Sweet Caroline’, I remember. There’s nothing better than that, “Miller said.

“The whole stadium is sold out. Little kids, moms, dads, grandparents are singing. It’s a great tradition. When the music stops and the fans and the crowd take in the rest of the song, that’s what happens. I just think.” There is nothing better than that song in a sport, especially in a baseball stadium with that theme. “

Miller has teamed up with Twisted Tea to promote the new flavor of the alcoholic beverage, Twisted Tea Sweet Cherry Lime. He is the perfect companion to go with the song in Ashtami.

Boston acquired Miller from the Florida Marlins in February 2003 and defeated the Yankees in the Marlins World Series later that year. That year, Aaron Boone hit a walk-off home run outside Tim Wakefield in the Championship Series to send New York to the World Series.

Miller said baseball fans on the East Coast have a distinct passion for the ballpark, and in part it makes Fenway Park one of the best places to play baseball.

“They won’t leave until the ninth inning, the last out. The Red Sox control that city. The New England Patriots, when I was there, they won two Super Bowls in the three years I was there. We won the World Series in ’04.” Break this curse. I was in the middle of this most amazingly victorious city. Then there were the Celtics and the Doc River, Boston Bruins. It was like this family, “Miller told Gadget Clock Digital.

“That’s what I didn’t understand. The Red Sox are an amazing family and being part of that organization. When I go back to Boston, there’s a story, there’s a hug, there’s a thank you, and we’re all playing baseball and doing our job. You will have the opportunity, when you finish the game, to realize the life you have touched.

“David Ortiz turned out to be the Big Sinner right before our eyes, the first ballot to become the Hall of Famer and dominate life and beat the good pitching and the Yankees and run home after home runs. That’s just the emotion they bring. Fenway Park There’s nothing special about getting out of that dugout, seeing Green Monster and Ted Williams and all the great players before you. You can really get it wet because there aren’t many old stadiums left. “

Miller played at the Majors from 1998 to 2009. He has spent his last four seasons with the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays.

He finished his career with a .274 batting average and 170 home runs.