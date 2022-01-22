Kevin Na Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What’s Kevin Na’s Net Worth and Profession Earnings?

Kevin Na is knowledgeable golfer who has a web price of $25 million. He has 9 skilled wins to his identify and has achieved a profession-excessive rating of nineteenth. He has gained 5 occasions on the PGA tour, and he positioned seventh on the US Open in 2016. In 2002, he gained the Volvo Masters of Asia. Though he was initially born in South Korea, Kevin emigrated to southern California on the age of eight and began taking part in golf professionally on the age of 17.

Early Life

Kevin Sangwook Na was born on September fifteenth of 1983 in Seoul, South Korea. On the age of eight, he relocated along with his household to southern California and attended highschool in Diamond Bar. Nevertheless, he finally left highschool on the age of 17 to give attention to his profession as knowledgeable golfer.

Profession

Kevin has participated within the Asian Tour, the European Tour, and the PGA Tour. After profitable the Volvo Masters of Asia in 2002, Kevin acquired his PGA Tour card in 2004. One yr later, he had recorded second-place finishes on the FBR Open and the Chrysler Traditional of Tuscon. Sadly, he suffered a hand harm in 2006, inflicting him to overlook six months of the season that yr. After bouncing again on The Nationwide Tour with a win on the Mark Christopher Charity Traditional, Na performed extensively on the PGA Tour in 2007 because of a medical extension. He finally completed fourth on the Verizon Heritage. In 2008, he recorded two extra fourth-place finishes on the FBR Open and Hawaii’s Sony Open.

A 3rd-place victory adopted on the 2009 Gamers Championship, and he repeated the feat on the FBR Open that yr. In 2009, he additionally recorded fifth-place finishes on the Sony Open, the Mayakoba Golf Traditional, and the Reno-Tahoe Open. This gave him a rating of nineteenth on the cash listing, and it additionally ensured his entry to the Masters Event and the US open – a primary for Na’s profession. In 2010, Kevin positioned second on the Arnold Palmer Invitational and third on the BMW Championship, finally incomes a rating of thirty seventh when it comes to season earnings. Subsequent yr, he narrowly missed out on profitable his first PGA Tour title on the Northern Belief Open. Though he entered the ultimate spherical only one stroke behind Aaron Baddeley, 4 bogeys made victory unimaginable. He did file a decent third-place end, nevertheless.

Tom Pennington/Getty Photos

Additionally in 2011, Na performed the worst-ever par-4 gap within the historical past of the PGA Tour, making a 16 on the ninth gap on the Valero Texas Open. It was a comedy of errors, and at one level the ball rebounded again in direction of him after hanging a tree. Regardless of this, Kevin managed to complete with a place of tenth on the PGA Championship. Fifth locations additionally got here on the Bob Hope Traditional and the Wells Fargo Championship. That yr, one other questionable second got here after Na missed the ball completely in the course of the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospital for Kids Open. Nevertheless, it was later decided that Na wasn’t truly making an attempt to hit the ball, and the swing was not counted as a stroke. Regardless of this unusual second, Kevin went on to win his first PGA Tour title on the occasion after eight years and over 200 makes an attempt. This win additionally gave him virtually $800,000 in prize cash.

Kevin continued to compete over the following few years however finally suffered a again harm in 2013. Robust outcomes adopted after he accomplished rehab, nevertheless – particularly on the Frys.com Open, the place he narrowly missed out on a victory in 2015. In 2018, Kevin gained his second PGA Tour occasion at A Army Tribute at The Greenbrier. A 3rd victory got here on the Charles Schwab Problem in 2019. A fourth victory quickly adopted that yr, with one other win on the Shriners Hospitals for Kids Open. In 2021, Na gained his fifth PGA Tour Occasion, this time claiming victory on the acquainted Sony Open in Hawaii. Later in 2021, Kevin earned $4 million after ending in third place on the Tour Championship, which was a part of the FedEx Cup.

Profession Earnings

As of this writing, Kevin Na’s profession earnings, not together with endorsements, tops $35 million. He has earned tens of tens of millions extra from endorsements.