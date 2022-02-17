Kevin Obanor paces No. 11 Texas Tech for sweep of No. 7 Baylor



Kevin O’Brien and his Texas Tech teammates responded after some favorite words at half-time from coach Mark Adams to complete a season sweep of the reign of national champion Baylor.

“I can’t say too much on camera, but he wasn’t happy,” Obaner said. “We were down and we were playing without any strength. … He called a few people, including me.”

Obaner scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half when he rediscovered his long-range shot and had nine rebounds in his 13 after the break when the 11th-ranked Red Riders overcame a seven-point deficit to beat No. 7 Baylor 83. Wednesday night 83.

After missing 11 consecutive 3-pointers in 2 1/2 games, O’Brien took a 14-3 lead with a back-to-back shot from outside the arc that started the second half and led the Red Riders (20-6, 9-4 big 12). To stay.

“Kevin put it in another gear,” Adams said. “In that second half, he put us on his shoulders and said, ‘Hey, I won’t let us lose,’ and there was a great 20 minutes. … He just took the game.”

When Obaner plays 3 seconds in a row, Tech leads the double digits for the first time.

“We had a lot of accidents in the second half that allowed him to shoot,” said Baylor guard Adam Flagler.

“My teammates, my family, they helped encourage me, they told me to lift my head and they believed me,” Obaner said. “Once you get that confidence, you can really enjoy playing for a team like that.”

Bryson added 17 points for Williams Tech, which improved to 16-0 at home this season with a 51-point explosion in the second half. Adonis Arms scored 15 points, while Terrence Shannon had 14 points and five assists.

James Akinzo had 18 points and seven assists for Baylor (21-5, 9-4), while Adam Flagler had 14 points and Matthew Mayer had 13. Jeremy Sochan had eight points and 10 rebounds.

“The first half played really well and then the second half turned upside down,” said Bears coach Scott Drew. “We didn’t rebound, we didn’t get a stop, we didn’t get a transition.”

The Riders had a 21-game winning streak ahead of a 65-62 home loss to the Red Riders on 11 January, who overcame a 15-point deficit early in the game.

With Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahoms being sold off the field cheering his school, Texas Tech has competed in the Bears’ first season sweep since 2004-05.

Leading rebounder Jonathan Chamwa played The Bears a day after Chachoa after season-ending surgery to repair multiple ligaments in his left knee. The 6-foot-8 junior, known as “Everyday John” because of his high-strength approach to the post, game and practice, was injured in their win at No. 20 in Texas on Saturday.

Baylor led 41-30, conceding 21 second-chance points and scoring 28-22 in the paint.

“Everyone has to take it,” Drew said of the rebounding. “We haven’t had much time to practice since John left. It’ll take some time to adjust. It’s like starting again. We’ve had a lot of people come and go.”

The Red Riders trailed 39-32 at half time, Arms missed their last five shots after scoring 6:59 to allow a 23-all tie in the game. Sochan then hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer for the Bears. Texas Tech has made nine free throws in that closing stretch.

Speaking at his halftime, Adams said, “It’s not what I said, but how they reacted. And this team is very resilient.”

Big picture

Baylor: The 11-game losing streak to the Red Riders last month has extended to where the Bears are 6-5. … Baylor and Texas Tech are now tied for second place in the Big 12, a game behind No. 6 Kansas.

Texas Tech: This was the 31st career double-double for Obaner, but the first Texas Tech for a 6-foot-8 senior transfer from Oral Roberts. Obaner missed just two of his 3-pointers before halftime, but was 4 for 5 after that. … without Tech Starting Guard Kevin McCuller, he sprained his left ankle. After missing a shot in Saturday’s win against TCU, McCullough put Horned Frogs on the feet of coach Jamie Dixon.

Coming next

Baylor: Going to the regular-season sweep while hosting TCU on Saturday. The Bears won 76-64 at Fort Worth on 8 January.

Texas Tech: At No. 20 in Texas on Saturday, in the Red Riders’ second game against former coach Chris Baird. Tech won the first meeting 77-64 in Lubbock on 1 February.