Kevin O’Connell believes Vikings are really good and have an ‘elite’ QB



NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

Kevin O’Connell, the freshman of the Super Bowl win as the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator, was introduced as the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, and the big takeaway hall team from his first press conference is pretty good.

The list goes on and on.

The quarterback is pretty good to good because he’s “elite” and of course his 2022 starter.

I half-expected O’Connell to tell us the weather in February in Twin City was pretty good.

(Forecast for Friday is low -2.)

O’Connell said he doesn’t believe the Vikings, 15-18 and unable to post season in the last two years, are far from being a great team.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“I don’t. I really don’t,” said Rookie Coach. “We’ve talked a lot about it. One of the things you look for when you get these opportunities is where the current team is and then clearly what kind of goals we can plan to achieve.”

“I think there are a lot of reasons for that, you say on both sides of the ball that makes me really excited about implementing the systems and processes that we’re going to implement that these guys can take and run as players.”

Before O’Connell’s introduction, there was uncertainty about what the Vikings planned to do with quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​in 2022. The 34-year-old put up good stats last season with 33 TDs and seven interceptions, but he never did. Any stable post-season delivers success.

And in 2022, the Cousins ​​will cost the Vikings ্যাপ 45 million for their pay cap. And trading him out or cutting him off would save the team প্রতিটি 45 million each.

But that’s not the direction the Vikings are heading.

O’Connell loves cousins. And new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah loves cousins.

They probably love him more than many Vikings fans.

“Well, I think Kirk has played at a very high level, and he’s done a lot of good things throughout his career,” O’Connell said. “I know who he is as a player, and I know what he’s capable of, and part of our job as coach is to maximize a player’s ability to go out every Sunday and be successful.

“I think it’s going to be an advantage for us because we’re building our system aggressively. (So) we’re really focusing on the things that Kirk does well, which I think are many aspects of position play, and help him. On a daily basis. Get in touch with his team, lead us, be a completely calm-minded quarterback who can go to play. Because he’s talented enough to do it. “

Adopho-Mensah says: “I am thrilled that he is the coach (cousin) and excited to lead him, and we are focused on building the team around him so that we can set up for our best success.”

O’Connell coached the Cousins ​​in Washington for one year and coached Matt Stafford in Los Angeles last season. And he sees the match.

“Yes, they have a lot in common with the physical nature of football throwing,” O’Connell said. “I think these guys are elite throwers.”

So cousin it.

And from the way O’Connell spoke, he’s excited about the rest of the Vikings’ list – which was 8-9 last year, and fired both general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer.

O’Connell is not only digging into the Vikings’ offense, but also feels that the defense is already going to make noise with the players.

“I see influential players on all three levels, I really do, starting with Harrison Smith,” he said. “I think for the defensive structure we want to play from the perspective of coverage, he’s the perfect player for how we want everything to look the same.

“He is very tall. He has great instincts. He is going to be a problem for the people of this country

In the middle of the field and around the line of battle. He really has always been, speaking from experience.

“Of course with the linebackers, with Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr, those guys have long been a huge problem for people defensively in this league. They’re defensively responsible for things, and then I think we’ve got defensive, defensive lines on the players’ inner and sides, which could affect the quarterback. “

This kind of talk is going to excite the Vikings fans because they are basically saying that their team is good enough to win now and on a larger scale.

But their new coach is also saying that he is going to get results from the same players who did not deliver for the previous coach.