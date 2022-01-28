Kevin Pietersen Offer to Play IPL By Kaviya Maran Sunrisers Hyderabad Former Player Shreevats Goswami

Kavya Maran Former Player Offers Kevin Pietersen to Play IPL: Kavya Maran’s former Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer has invited Kevin Pietersen to return to IPL. In the Legends Cricket League, the English legend had batted relentlessly.

England’s legendary cricketer Kevin Pietersen scored 86 runs in 38 balls against Asia Lions in the Legends Cricket League two days ago. He shared a video of his innings on Twitter. After which he was invited by Kavya Maran’s former Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer Shreevats Goswami to play in the IPL.

Kevin Pietersen gave a funny answer to this offer to the Indian cricketer. He said that, if I come in the league then I will be the top scorer and it will be a shame for the young cricketers. Actually, the English veteran shared a video of his quick innings on his Twitter account. On this video, Goswami earlier wrote that, Fantastic… you are able to do this even at this age.

After this, the former Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper wrote that, ‘Friend you come back to the IPL.’ Giving a funny reply, the former England cricketer wrote that, ‘I will be very expensive and probably the top scorer of the league in the end. It will be very embarrassing for all the modern players of today.

Let us tell you that Kevin Pietersen played a brilliant innings of 86 runs in 38 balls in the last match against Asia Lions. He hit 9 fours and 7 sixes in his innings. The highlight of his innings was an over from Sanath Jayasuriya in which he scored 30 runs with the help of 3 fours and 3 sixes.

Get back in to the IPL mate ? — Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) January 27, 2022

How was Kevin Pietersen’s international career?

Kevin Pietersen had completely said goodbye to international cricket in 2014. The 41-year-old cricketer played his last match in a Test match against Australia in Sydney. Pietersen played the last T20 against New Zealand in 2013 and the last ODI against Australia in the same year. In IPL too, he was last seen playing for Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016.

Pietersen has scored a total of 13797 runs in his international career. He has 8181 runs in 104 ODIs, 4440 in 136 ODIs and 1176 runs in 37 T20Is. He has also scored 1001 runs in 36 IPL matches. Even in his IPL career, Kevin Pietersen has played for many teams including Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune.