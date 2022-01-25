Kevin Pietersen Praises PM Narendra Modi And Suggests Rohit Sharma As Skipper For All Three Formats

Kevin Pietersen Praises PM Modi: Kevin Pietersen has suggested the name of a star player to be made the captain of India in Test cricket. Along with this, he has also praised PM Modi for the protection of animals.

Virat Kohli had also relinquished the Test captaincy after the defeat in the Test series against South Africa. The headache of choosing a regular Test captain has now arisen in front of the BCCI. In such a situation, England’s legendary cricketer Kevin Pietersen has favored making Rohit Sharma the captain of all three formats. Along with this, he has also praised PM Modi for the protection of animals.

Kevin Pietersen, who was included in the World Giants team in the Legends Cricket League, said during the tournament that, ‘I like Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Rishabh Pant may not be in ODIs yet but not in Tests. I love Hitman and love watching him play. He has also done well for Mumbai Indians.

The English veteran also gave a statement on the criticism of Virat Kohli and said, ‘Kohli has always been an entertainer and he interacts with the audience. But when the match is in an empty stadium and the players are in the bio-bubble. So it becomes very difficult for them. So criticizing him is foolish.

Pietersen spoke in praise of PM Modi

Kevin Pietersen had a tweet on Wednesday and he shared the information about the killing of only one rhino in 2021 by the Assam government. Pietersen wrote that, ‘Best wishes and thanks to PM Modi and all those who have always made efforts to save animals.’

Let us tell you that if the data of the last 21 years is seen in Assam, then only one rhino has died in 2021. Which is the lowest figure since 2000. There is a BJP government here and Hemant Biswa is the chief minister here. To whom the British veteran has congratulated him for this achievement.

It is worth noting that Virat Kohli had decided to step down from the Test captaincy after losing the Test series against South Africa. Earlier, he was recently removed from the ODI captaincy and he himself left the T20 captaincy before the T20 World Cup 2021. Rohit Sharma was declared the captain of India in limited overs cricket and vice-captain in Tests.