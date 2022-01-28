Kevin Pietersen Replies in Hindi to PM Narendra Modi Letter Greetings on Republic Day 2022

PM Modi Republic Day Greetings To Kevin Pietersen: Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has replied to the congratulatory message of PM Modi in Hindi. At the same time, the British veteran has also expressed his desire to meet the PM.

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen was seen praising the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, for the protection of animals. Meanwhile, PM Modi greeted the British veteran on the country’s 73rd Republic Day. To which the former cricketer replied in Hindi and expressed his desire to meet him soon.

Let us tell you that this year PM Modi wrote a letter to many foreign cricketers making Republic Day special. This includes West Indies legend Chris Gayle, former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes and former England captain Kevin Pietersen. Pietersen shared the PM’s letter on social media and expressed his gratitude in Hindi.

Replying to the PM’s congratulatory message on Instagram, the former England cricketer wrote that,Dear Modi ji, thank you so much for the incredibly kind words in your letter to me. Since stepping into India in 2003, I have fallen in love with your country on every trip. I can’t wait to meet you in person soon to thank you for all you are doing to protect India’s wildlife!,

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, had announced to celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence throughout the year to commemorate 75 years of independence this year. Taking a new step in this episode, PM wrote a letter to many veteran foreign cricketers. Apart from Pietersen in this list, Caribbean legend Chris Gayle and the brilliant fielder of his time Jonty Rhodes are also included.

Prime Minister Modi wrote that, ‘This year 26 January is very special for us, because this year 75 years of India’s independence are also being completed. That’s why I have decided to write a letter to you and some other friends of India to show affection towards this country. I hope that you will continue to work together with our country and our people.

It is worth noting that recently, Kevin Pietersen praised PM Modi for the safety of animals. He had made a tweet and shared the information about the killing of only one rhino in 2021 by the Assam government. Pietersen wrote that, ‘Best wishes and thanks to PM Modi and all those who have always made efforts to save animals.’

At the same time, Kevin Pietersen is participating in the Legends Cricket League in Oman these days. He is included in the team of World Giants. In the last match itself, he played a blistering innings of 86 runs in 38 balls against Asia Lions. During this, he also scored 30 runs in one over from Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya, hitting 3 fours and 3 sixes.