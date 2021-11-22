Kevin Spacey Ordered to Pay $31 Million to ‘House of Cards’ Studio
An arbitral tribunal ruled last year that Kevin Spacey and his production company owed MRC, the studio behind the Netflix series “House of Cards,” about $ 31 million for breach of contract following several sexual harassment allegations against the actor.
The secret arbitration award, issued 13 months ago, was made public on Monday when MRC’s attorneys petitioned a California court to confirm the award.
The hit Netflix series, which ran for six seasons between 2013 and 2018, once had Mr. Spacey was in the middle. Mr. Spacey played the main character, fellow politician Frank Underwood, and was the executive producer of the series.
As filming for the sixth and final season began in 2017, actor Anthony Rapp accused Mr Spacey of making sexual advances to him in 1986, when Mr Rapp was 14 years old. MRC and Netflix suspended production of the series while investigating.
Mr Rap’s public outcry came just weeks after the New York Times and The New Yorker published articles about producer Harvey Weinstein, and the #MeToo movement gained momentum.
Until December 2017, Mr. with the crew members of the “House of Cards”. After further allegations against Spacey, MRC and Netflix removed the actor from the show.
In arbitration, the MRC argued that Mr. Spacey’s behavior cost the studio millions of dollars because he had already spent time and money developing, writing and shooting the final season. It also said it earned less because it had to cut eight episodes from Season 13 because Mr. Spacey’s character was written.
The arbitral tribunal agreed to pay a 31 million reward, including damages and attorneys’ fees.
Mr. Spacey’s lawyer declined to comment.
In a statement, the MRC said, “The safety of our employees, the set and the work environment is of paramount importance to the MRC and why we strive for accountability.”
