Kevin Spacey Ordered to Pay $31 Million to ‘House of Cards’ Studio

An arbitral tribunal ruled last year that Kevin Spacey and his production company owed MRC, the studio behind the Netflix series “House of Cards,” about $ 31 million for breach of contract following several sexual harassment allegations against the actor.

The secret arbitration award, issued 13 months ago, was made public on Monday when MRC’s attorneys petitioned a California court to confirm the award.

The hit Netflix series, which ran for six seasons between 2013 and 2018, once had Mr. Spacey was in the middle. Mr. Spacey played the main character, fellow politician Frank Underwood, and was the executive producer of the series.

As filming for the sixth and final season began in 2017, actor Anthony Rapp accused Mr Spacey of making sexual advances to him in 1986, when Mr Rapp was 14 years old. MRC and Netflix suspended production of the series while investigating.