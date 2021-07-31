Key Afghan City in Danger of Falling to the Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan – A major city in southern Afghanistan was at risk of falling to the Taliban on Saturday as their fighters marched towards its center despite concerted US and Afghan airstrikes in recent days.

Reports from Lashkar Gah, capital of Helmand, a province where the Taliban already controlled much of the territory before its recent offensive, was disastrous: promised government reinforcements had not yet arrived, people were fleeing their homes and a city ​​hospital had been bombed.

“We are just waiting for the Taliban to arrive – there is no expectation that the government will be able to protect the city any more,” said Mohammadullah Barak, a resident.

What comes next to Lashkar Gah is anything but certain – the city has been on the verge of a Taliban takeover for more than a decade. But if the insurgent group seizes the city this time, it will be the first provincial capital to fall into the hands of the Taliban since 2016.