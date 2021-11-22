Key Pieces of Evidence in the Elizabeth Holmes Trial

The government’s lawsuit against Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, contains significant evidence that she deliberately defrauded doctors, patients, and investors in a blood test start-up.

These include:

A fraudulent report

In 2010, Theranos produced a 55-page report featuring the logos of pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Shering-Plof, and GlaxoSmithKline. Investors such as Lisa Peterson, who manages investments for the wealthy DeVos family, and Walter Mosley, whose clients include the Walton family, testified that the report helped motivate them to invest in Theranos.

Problems? Pfizer, Schering-Plow and GlaxoSmithKline did not create or sign the report. While prosecutors did not establish that Ms. Holmes prepared the report, witnesses such as Daniel Adlyn, former Thernos senior production manager, testified that she had signed all the investor material.