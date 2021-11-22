Key Pieces of Evidence in the Elizabeth Holmes Trial
The government’s lawsuit against Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, contains significant evidence that she deliberately defrauded doctors, patients, and investors in a blood test start-up.
These include:
A fraudulent report
In 2010, Theranos produced a 55-page report featuring the logos of pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Shering-Plof, and GlaxoSmithKline. Investors such as Lisa Peterson, who manages investments for the wealthy DeVos family, and Walter Mosley, whose clients include the Walton family, testified that the report helped motivate them to invest in Theranos.
Problems? Pfizer, Schering-Plow and GlaxoSmithKline did not create or sign the report. While prosecutors did not establish that Ms. Holmes prepared the report, witnesses such as Daniel Adlyn, former Thernos senior production manager, testified that she had signed all the investor material.
Investor’s letter
Theranos spent years discussing with the Department of Defense the possible deployment of technology on the battlefield, but no partnership was realized.
However, Ms. Holmes said in a letter to potential investors that Theranos had entered into an agreement with the U.S. military – claims that helped motivate them to invest, investors testified.
“We really depend on the fact that they have been working for pharma companies and the government for years,” Ms. Peterson said.
Internal email
Emails from Theranos employees make up a large part of the plaintiff’s display. Theranos hid device failures, removed unusual results from test reports, and showed some emails when demonstrating blood tests.
In one case, Mr. Adeline asked a colleague for advice on how to demonstrate Thernos technology for potential investors.
Theranos software engineer Michael Craig has recommended that Mr Adlyn use the demo app, a special setting on Theranos devices that says “running” or “processing” instead of displaying errors.
The app will hide failures from clients, Mr. Craig wrote in an email.
“It’s never a bad thing,” Mr Adeline replied. “Let’s take the demo, thank you.”
