Key Points: Five things you should know about Norway’s major election on Monday

Change is in the air

According to opinion polls and experts, Prime Minister Erna Solberg’s centre-south coalition, which has ruled Norway since 2013, is set to be pulled out, barring a major reversal.

Labor Party leader Jonas Gahr Store is set to win the election instead. Will he be able to form a coalition of Left and Green parties with a majority is another question.

Earlier this week, The Local took an in-depth look at the polls ahead of the election. In addition to putting together an interactive chart that lets you see how many MPs each party is projected to get and how it compares to the last election, we also analyzed what happens if Labor doesn't get a majority.

Veteran vs Millionaire

No other conservative leader has ruled Norway as long as Solberg, nicknamed “Iron Erna”. A native of the western city of Bergen, the 60-year-old steered the country through persistent crises from the 2015 migrant wave to the collapse of oil prices and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Store, 61, is a millionaire whose main campaign is the fight against inequality. A graduate of Science Po in Paris, he follows in the footsteps of his mentor and friend Jens Stoltenberg, the current NATO Secretary General. Store served as Minister of Foreign Affairs and then Minister of Health in Stoltenberg’s governments. He failed to oust Solberg in the 2017 election.

Store and Solberg aren't the only leaders you need.

climate crisis

The UN’s Dangerous Climate Report in August has put global warming at the center of the election campaign, with a focus on the future of the oil industry in Western Europe’s largest producer.

Several parties on both sides – the Greens, the Socialist Left and the Liberals – want to end the oil industry and ban any further prospecting.

His ability to make any inroads on the issue with the big parties – which are more favorable to the industry – will depend on his election scores and balance of power.

shattered political landscape

Norway’s fragmented political landscape makes coalition-building difficult. The two largest parties, Labor and the Conservatives, have seen their voter base decline with the rise of smaller parties.

On the left, five parties agree to remove the current government, but some of them have vehemently opposed, saying they will not rule together.

If Store is unable to form a coalition with a majority, he can choose to rule alone in a minority government and seek support on a case-by-case basis to pass legislation.

On the right, things are not much different. The Conservatives are supported by a group of smaller parties, which also have their own disagreements.

magic number four

A lot will depend on the election night scores of smaller parties. Many of them are hovering around the four percent level.

Under the Norwegian system, parties receiving more than four percent qualify for 19 so-called “flat seats” in the 169-seat parliament, which often prove crucial to forming a majority.

Under the Norwegian system, parties receiving more than four percent qualify for 19 so-called "flat seats" in the 169-seat parliament, which often prove crucial to forming a majority.

In Norwegian this election limit is called 'barrier limit.

