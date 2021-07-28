Key Republicans Say They’re Ready to Take Up an Infrastructure Deal

Leading Republican senators said on Wednesday they had resolved the biggest sticking points in a final deal with the White House and Democrats on a sweeping infrastructure bill, and plan to vote to allow the package to move forward, paving the way for action on a crucial part of President Biden’s agenda.

“We now have an agreement on the main issues and are ready to move forward,” said Sen. Rob Portman, Republican of Ohio and his party’s chief negotiator in bipartisan infrastructure measurement talks .

The emerging deal was to fill the details of a plan the group triumphantly announced to the White House in late June, but spent weeks haggling as they scrambled to translate it into legislation while keeping their fragile coalition together.

While details are not immediately available, the bill under discussion would inject the largest injection of federal funds in more than a decade into the country’s aging public works system.