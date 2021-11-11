Key takeaways from Week 10 of the Elizabeth Holmes trial.
This week, the main witness in the Elizabeth Holmes fraud case was the founder of the blood test start-up Thernos, a former laboratory director who testified about some of the failed company’s internal affairs. But a different issue arose in the proceedings: How long will Ms. Holmes’ trial last?
Here are the main takeaways from this week’s event.
Troubled by the delay
At first Kovid was afraid. A jury then had to travel for the funeral. Then a broken water testifies to the main cancellation. And on Tuesday, the court’s technology system went down, delaying the proceedings by several hours and forcing lawyers to demonstrate on projectors.
U.S. District Court Judge Edward DeVilla, who is overseeing the case, apologized and said he was “very embarrassed” by the technical issues. The witness stand was decorated with lamps.
Delays, cancellations and other unforeseen interruptions have increased the time pressure for testing, which was originally scheduled to begin in mid-2020 but was later postponed several times due to procedural issues, epidemics and, finally, Ms. Holmes’ pregnancy. .
Six years had elapsed since The Jury’s selection began in August, when The Wall Street Journal revealed how Theranos’ claims about his technology did not appear. Several witnesses testified that the memory of their events – more than a few decades ago – was not crystal clear.
Understand the Elizabeth Holmes test
Elizabeth Holmes, founder of blood test start-up Thernos, is currently on trial for two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and 10 counts of wire fraud.
It took the plaintiff 10 weeks to call 23 witnesses from a list of about 200 witnesses. In contrast, Kenosha, Wis. Twenty-six witnesses have been heard in six days in the Kyle Rittenhaus murder trial over last year’s shooting.
Many of the Boldface names on the plaintiff’s list, such as Henry Kissinger, Rupert Murdoch or David Boyz, have not yet been named. The trial is set to end on December 10, according to Judge DeVilla’s public calendar.
On Wednesday, the plaintiff provided some time clarification. Prosecutors say they are expected to close the case against Ms. Holmes next week. Then her defense will be next.
Laboratory director who never visits the laboratory
Public health doctor Lynette Sawyer, co-director of Theranos Labs in 2014 and 2015, testified to the lab’s fly-by-night nature.
Dr. Sawyer said she never set foot in it, for example. She said she did not know she was developing her own tests and had not heard of Addison and Minilab, Thernos’ test machine or nanotaner, the blood collection cartridges in it. She has not received reports of laboratory activity, she said, nor has she met Ms. Holmes.
Her work, Dr. Sawyer testified, signing documents she could not edit. She left, she said, because she “felt very uncomfortable with the lack of clarity about the lab.”
Dr. Dr. Sawyer. Worked with Sunil Dhawan, who had earlier testified that he had worked a total of five to 10 hours for Thernos. Dr. Dhawan was a dermatologist with no experience in laboratory science.
Immediate danger
Dr. Kingshuk Das, who became director of Theranos Labs in 2016, took a look at the consequences of serious media reports about the company – and how Ms. Holmes reacted.
Shortly after the journal exposed Theranos in the fall of 2015, the start-up’s laboratory was inspected by regulatory bodies, Medicare and Medicaid service centers, which oversee laboratory testing. The agency then sent a notice to the company entitled “Status Level Shortage – Immediate Risk”. In its report, the agency described how Theranos did not comply with lab rules and said that the company tested every patient it took on one of its machines was incorrect.
Dr. When Das presented the problem to Ms. Holmes, he said he suggested an alternative explanation from Daniel Adeline, one of Thernos’ employees: Thernos machines did not fail; The only problem was in the quality-control process.
Dr. Das disagrees and concludes that Theranos should cancel as many as 60,000 trials, sending patients a report that says only “blood”.
In cross-examination, Ms. Holmes’s lawyer, Lance Wade, pointed out that she agreed to cancel the trial, despite “a fair amount of media scrutiny” and “potentially serious consequences for the company.” Dr. Das, who answered most of Mr. Wade’s questions in one word, said he did not know Ms. Holmes’ motives. As with previous laboratory directors, Drs. Das reported directly to Ms. Holmes.
Finally, Dr. Das testified that Theranos’ test machine, which had promised to perform a comprehensive blood test on a drop of blood, had malfunctioned from the beginning.
“I found the equipment unsuitable for clinical use,” he said.
#Key #takeaways #Week #Elizabeth #Holmes #trial
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.