Key takeaways from Week 10 of the Elizabeth Holmes trial.

This week, the main witness in the Elizabeth Holmes fraud case was the founder of the blood test start-up Thernos, a former laboratory director who testified about some of the failed company’s internal affairs. But a different issue arose in the proceedings: How long will Ms. Holmes’ trial last?

Here are the main takeaways from this week’s event.

Troubled by the delay

At first Kovid was afraid. A jury then had to travel for the funeral. Then a broken water testifies to the main cancellation. And on Tuesday, the court’s technology system went down, delaying the proceedings by several hours and forcing lawyers to demonstrate on projectors.

U.S. District Court Judge Edward DeVilla, who is overseeing the case, apologized and said he was “very embarrassed” by the technical issues. The witness stand was decorated with lamps.

Delays, cancellations and other unforeseen interruptions have increased the time pressure for testing, which was originally scheduled to begin in mid-2020 but was later postponed several times due to procedural issues, epidemics and, finally, Ms. Holmes’ pregnancy. .