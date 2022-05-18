KFC employee helps save kidnapping victim who left secret note: report

KFC employee helps save kidnapping victim who left secret notice: report



A Tennessee KFC employee has been credited with aiding regulation enforcement in arresting a person who kidnapped a girl, based on a report.

Diego Glee, 23, was arrested Sunday to keep away from arrest and kidnapping, Fox 13 of Memphis reported.

After Glee and the girl left the restaurant, the employee known as regulation enforcement to report a doable abduction, supplied their notes and female and male particulars, the report stated.

Memphis Police Division officers had been in a position to find the 2 males who matched the employee’s description earlier than making eye contact with them, rejecting their orders and fleeing, police stated.

After a short chase, Gleck was taken into custody and later charged.

Fox Memphis reported that the girl who was allegedly held captive would inform police she was in a relationship with Glee and that she had been bodily assaulted and threatened.

The victim stated Glee abused her and punched her within the face when she tried to depart, courtroom paperwork present.

He additional advised police that Gle was armed with a handgun and based on paperwork they had been staying at numerous low cost inns within the space.

Glay is scheduled to look in courtroom on June 1 and is being held on a 35,000 bond.