KG Crown – Age, Height, Net Worth

Kiera Grace, identified professionally as KG Crown, is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and influencer.

Her music is a mix of the genres Okay-pop, pop, and hip-hop. KG Crown is anticipated to launch her debut EP within the Spring of 2021. She has amassed an enormous social media following and is among the breakout social stars of Era Z.

KG Crown Age

KG Crown is 13 years outdated and was born on June 17, 2007, in St. Louis, Missouri. She is a Gemini by zodiac.

She at present resides in Los Angeles, CA, the place she is pursuing a singing and appearing profession.

Biography: Household, Schooling

KG Crown, also referred to as Kiera Grace, was born June 17, 2007, in St. Louis, Missouri. Her household relocated to Detroit, Michigan and it was round this time that she started modeling for Ford Fashions.

The household later moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan. KG Crown started taking part in piano on the age of 5 and shaped sibling band named Good Kicks at 7 years outdated.

KG Crown was a lead singer within the band along with her three older brothers whose names are Jake Ryan, Joseph Dean, and B-Rex (Bryce). She launched a solo pop secular profession on the early age of 12.

She lives with each of her dad and mom (unknown) and brothers. Not too long ago, Crown relocated to Los Angeles, CA to pursue a singing and appearing profession full-time. She is at present homeschooled.

Top and Weight

KG Crown stands at 5 toes 2 inches tall. She has a slim construct with lengthy blonde hair and darkish brown eyes. She is thought to vary her hair coloration often having been born a brunette. She weighs simply 98 lbs.

KG Crown Net Worth

The online value of KG Crown is unknown of 2021. It is going to be up to date quickly.

Profession

Kiera Grace started modeling with Ford Fashions on the age of 4. She appeared in lots of magazines and ads everywhere in the world. Her music instruction started on the age of 5 with piano and later guitar. On the age of seven, she shaped the band Good Kicks along with her 3 older brothers.

The band targeted on Up to date Christian music and carried out in church buildings, college chapels, and festivals. They labored with Grammy-successful songwriters and producers in Nashville, TN. Additionally, she labored with Nickelodeon.

It was across the time that the boys determined to pursue different pursuits and Kiera launched herself as a solo pop secular artist.

On the age of 12, she adopted her stage identify as KG Crown and commenced pursuing a profession in pop music. She is most notably acknowledged for the crown she wears on her head, which has turn into her key signature branding.

KG Crown is anticipated to launch her debut EP someday within the Spring of 2021. Her first single, Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe is already getting rave evaluations.

Private Life

KG Crown is simply 13 years outdated and so there isn’t a info on her relationship standing. She is heterosexual and has been rumored to have been in a relationship with a classmate at her former college.

Fast Wiki and Bio

