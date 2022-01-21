Kgf chapter 2 actor fees yash sanjay dutt and raveena tandon read details here.

Yash’s charge for the second half

In such a scenario, in accordance with media reviews, an enormous quantity has been added to Yash’s fees for the second half. Based on an internet site report, Yash’s charge for KGF Chapter 1 was shut to fifteen crores. On the identical time, Yash’s fees for KGF 2 have been doubled to shut to 30 crores.

Sanjay Dutt paid a lot for KGF Chapter 2

Sanjay Dutt has been paid an enormous quantity to play the character of Adheera for KGF Chapter 2. For the dreaded position of Villain, Yash has been given a charge of Rs 9 crore to play this position. Raveena Tandon may even be seen in KGF Chapter 2 in a robust position.

