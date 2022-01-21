Kgf chapter 2 actor fees yash sanjay dutt and raveena tandon read details here.

Kgf chapter 2 actor fees yash sanjay dutt and raveena tandon read details right here.
Yash’s charge for the second half
In such a scenario, in accordance with media reviews, an enormous quantity has been added to Yash’s fees for the second half. Based on an internet site report, Yash’s charge for KGF Chapter 1 was shut to fifteen crores. On the identical time, Yash’s fees for KGF 2 have been doubled to shut to 30 crores.
Sanjay Dutt paid a lot for KGF Chapter 2
Sanjay Dutt has been paid an enormous quantity to play the character of Adheera for KGF Chapter 2. For the dreaded position of Villain, Yash has been given a charge of Rs 9 crore to play this position. Raveena Tandon may even be seen in KGF Chapter 2 in a robust position.
Raveena Tandon paid a lot for KGF Chapter 2
Raveena Tandon has been given a charge of 1.5 crores for KGF Chapter 2. On the identical time, the director of the movie Prashant Neel has been given a charge of 15 crores for KGF Chapter 2 from the makers. The Hindi model of KGF Chapter 2 is produced by Farhan Akhtar. Allow us to let you know that Yash needed to face Garuda in KGF. In KGF Chapter 2, Yash’s Tadda will face Adheera.
