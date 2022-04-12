KGF chapter 2 advance booking box office report vs RRR film box office advance booking record. KGF Chapter 2 Advance Booking Box Office vs RRR Movie Box Office Advance Booking Record

KGF Chapter 2 Advance Booking

According to the Indian box office report, KGF Chapter 2 has earned Rs 4.90 crores in Kannada language, 11.40 crores in Hindi, 1.90 crores in Malayalam, 2 crores in Tamil with 5 lakhs in Telugu on the first day of advance booking.

KGF 2 exceeds RRR in this case

Overall, so far in terms of advance booking, KGF 2 has reached the figure of 20.25 crores. At the same time, advance booking of Rajamouli’s RRR was reduced to 11 crores in Hindi. KGF 2 has crossed RRR in this case.

Opening earnings cross 100 crores

Significantly, the first part of KGF had collected 250 crores. The opening earnings of KGF 2 on the first day are being speculated to have crossed 100 crores.

KGF 2 at box office

The release of Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey film has also been postponed to 22 April in view of the demand of KGF 2 at the box office. But KGF Chapter 2 will compete with actor Thalapathy Vijay’s film Beast.