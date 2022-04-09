kgf chapter 2 advance booking opening collection vs jersey advance booking Shahid Kapoor film. KGF chapter 2 advance booking opening collection vs jersey advance booking box office shahid kapoor film

KGF Chapter 2 Advance Booking

Even before the release of April 14, KGF Chapter 2 has earned close to 18 crores in advance booking. Trade experts believe that the first day earnings of the film, released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, can be between 70 and 90 crores.

Over 5000 tickets in 12 hours of opening sales

KGF 2 has garnered over 5000 tickets in the 12 hours of its UK opening sales. With this it will be the first to be released in Greece.

shahid kapoor jersey advance booking

On the other hand Shahid Kapoor’s jersey is also releasing on the same day. Which is the official remake of the Telugu film with the same title. Advance booking of jersey is starting from Saturday. In such a situation, the craze of Shahid Kapoor’s jersey in front of KGF can be seen decreasing among the audience.

Jersey Vs KGF Chapter 2

Let us tell you that Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey and Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 are getting together for a long weekend earning. Along with Vaishakhi, Mahavir Jayanti and Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday can also increase the count of earning of KGF and Jersey.