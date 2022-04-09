KGF Chapter 2 box office opening day 1 yash sanjay dutt film advance booking. KGF Chapter 2 box office opening collection. Yash, Sanjay Dutt’s film KGF Chapter 2 Advance Booking

Advance booking of KGF

Trade experts have told that considering the advance booking of KGF, it will tear the earnings figure in India along with overseas. According to the report of a newspaper, KGF 2 will be seen breaking all the records of earning on the first day.

opening collection 100 crores

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the Hindi version of KGF Chapter 2 can earn close to 33 crores. The opening collection of Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films of the rest of KGF Chapter 2 can be close to 100 crores.

Pan India film benefits KGF Chapter 2

According to this, KGF Chapter 2 can be successful in crossing the 100 crore mark on the first day itself. KGF Chapter 2 will fully benefit from being a Pan India film.

KGF 2 releases in over 3000 screens

Ramesh Bala has also informed that the advance booking of KGF Chapter 2 has been good in UK and US. The screen count of KGF Chapter 2 is also quite high. The Hindi version of KGF Chapter 2 will be released in more than 3000 screens and in Tamil Nadu KGF 2 will be released in around 250 screens.