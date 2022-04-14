KGF Chapter 2 box office opening report first day first show massive occupancy | KGF Chapter 2 box office opening occupancy report
will break all records
Even if KGF 2 is not able to leave War’s 51 crore box office behind, then it is going to be included in the top 3 opening of Hindi box office history, along with War and Thugs office of Hindustan 50 crore. .
fear in hindi movies
It is worth noting that at this time there is such havoc at the Hindi box office of South films that Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey, which released with KGF 2, got postponed for a week. No one wanted to take the risk of Yash clashing with the storm of KGF Chapter 2 and it was probably the right decision.
68 – 72 percent opening
The Hindi version of KGF Chapter 2 has registered an occupancy of up to 68 percent at the box office in the morning show itself. This is the biggest figure after the Corona period and this is the reason why everyone has been convinced about the success of the film at the Hindi box office.
morning show stats
KGF Chapter 2 Hindi has 1200 shows in Mumbai and Delhi with 60 percent occupancy in Mumbai and 70 percent in Delhi in the morning. At the same time, occupancy of about 75 percent was recorded in 470 shows in Pune. There are 12 Hindi shows in Hyderabad too where 96 per cent occupancy was recorded.
Above 70 percent in all major cities
It is worth noting that in all the big cities like Lucknow, Bhopal, Jaipur, Surat, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Bhopal, KGF Chapter 2 Hindi has registered occupancy above 70 percent. Yash’s film has been welcomed by the Hindi audience with wide arms.
Lal Singh Chaddha gets razed
It is worth noting that earlier, KGF Chapter 2 was going to clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha but then Aamir’s film was postponed. It would have been interesting to see how well Aamir Khan’s film could have stood ahead of Yash’s film. Because at the moment, this Kannada film of Yash is ready to create havoc at the Hindi box office.
very long weekend
While April 15 is mostly a holiday, Saturday and Sunday are holidays. In such a situation, KGF 2 will get a long weekend at the box office, which will have a clear effect on the box office of the film. Just waiting for today’s figures.
