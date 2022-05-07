Kgf Chapter 2 Comedian Actor Mohan Juneja passed away read details. Kgf Chapter 2 Comedian Actor Mohan Juneja passed away

A big news has come out about the fans of KGF Chapter 2. KGF Chapter 2 actor Mohan Juneja passed away on the morning of 7 May 2022 after prolonged illness. Mohan Juneja played the role of journalist Anand in KGF. According to media reports, Mohan Juneja took goodbye from this world during treatment.

He was undergoing treatment for several days in a hospital in Bangalore. His last rites will be performed before this evening. Let us tell you that Mohan Juneja was successful in establishing his popularity in South films.

The news of Mohan Juneja’s death amidst the bumper earnings of KGF Chapter 2 has left the fans stunned. According to the information received, Mohan Juneja started his career as a comedian.

Mohan Juneja has entertained fans with his role in more than 100 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages. Among many films, Mohan Juneja got the most popularity in the film Chetla. She started her career with the 2008 Kannada film Sangma.

Mohan Juneja has been recognized as the best comedy artist in the South film industry. Mohan played a prominent role in both KGF 1 and KGF 2. The fans of KGF have expressed their grief for Mohan Juneja on social media.

It’s truly shocking to know that our beloved Monster uncle Mohan Juneja sir is no more💔 We miss you…Rest in peace sir.



pic.twitter.com/9VZD3IkaBo — KGF ANALYST🕵🏼️ (@KGFAnalyst)



May 7, 2022

Story first published: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 16:02 [IST]