KGf chapter 2 first reaction review yash and sanjay dutt action pack blockbuster film. KGf chapter 2 review yash and sanjay dutt action pack blockbuster film

KGF Chapter 2 Review

The film makes an impact because of the visual effects. In KGF Chapter 2, only Hero Yash and Villain Sanjay Dutt are eyed during the entire film.

Will end the drought at the box office

He further writes that KGF is the storm that will end the drought at the box office. Along with this, he has also praised the action scene.

KGF 2 climax

He says that everyone has a great acting in the film. The climax of KGF 2 will amaze you as well as make you goosebumps. Overall, he has described KGF 2 as the biggest super hit of this year.

KGF Chapter 2 released on 6 thousand screens

It is worth noting that KGF Chapter 2 will be released on about 6 thousand screens. It will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Tickets for the Hindi version of KGF 2 have been booked for close to 20 crores.