KGF Chapter 2 Hindi Box Office is a rage with 220 crore plus weekend collection | KGF Chapter 2 Hindi box office collection creates havoc on weekend
explosive start
It is worth noting that KGF Chapter 2 started with a bang at the Hindi box office and surprised everyone by giving an opening of 53.9 crores. With its opening, the film also surpassed the opening of 53.3 crores of War, which gave the biggest opening at the box office in the history of Hindi cinema.
biggest single day collection
While on one hand, KGF Chapter 2 gave a record breaking opening, on the other hand, the film’s opening of 53.9 crores became the biggest single day collection of any film at the box office in the history of Hindi cinema. Earlier this record was also held by Hrithik Roshan – Tiger Shroff starrer War.
Named twice in top 3 singles day
Now with the earning of 51 crores on Sunday, KGF Chapter 2 has made another new record. In the list of biggest single day collection in the history of Hindi cinema, where after War was the next name of Thugs of Hindostan with earning of 50 crores, now the first name in this list is KGF Chapter 2 with earning of 53.9 crores, second name War with the earning of 53.3 crores and the third name is Back KGF 2 with the earning of 51 crores.
Baahubali to be back soon – RRR
KGF Chapter 2 has earned around 200 crores in four days at the Hindi box office. If the film earns this way for the whole week, then this film will soon surpass the 518 crores of South Indian film Bahubali 2, which is included in the list of highest-grossing films of Hindi cinema. On Monday, the film will surpass RRR’s Hindi box office earnings so far.
70 percent occupancy on Sunday
Significantly, on Sunday, April 17, the occupancy of KGF Chapter 2 was around 70 percent at the Hindi box office. The occupancy of the morning shows on Sunday was around 62 per cent. By noon this figure reached 77 percent and in the evening show, 84 percent. The film once again registered 62 per cent occupancy in Hindi theatres, in the night show.
Occupancy above 60% in every city
Interestingly, the occupancy of Hindi shows remained above 60 percent in every small and big city on Sunday. While the film registered about 70 percent occupancy in Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Bhopal, the figure stood at 66 percent in Mumbai. The occupancy of Hindi shows in Chennai stood at 98 percent. At the same time, in Hyderabad, Surat, Ahmedabad also this figure remained above 90 percent.
South’s movies
It is worth noting that for some time, South’s films have been ringing at the Hindi box office. Be it Allu Arjun’s Pushpa or Ram Charan Teja and Jr NTR’s RRR. Now this Kannada film of Yash has made it clear that better content is affecting the audience than the language. It remains to be seen how much KGF Chapter 2 earns at the Hindi box office.
