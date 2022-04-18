KGF Chapter 2 Hindi Box Office is a rage with 220 crore plus weekend collection | KGF Chapter 2 Hindi box office collection creates havoc on weekend

explosive start

It is worth noting that KGF Chapter 2 started with a bang at the Hindi box office and surprised everyone by giving an opening of 53.9 crores. With its opening, the film also surpassed the opening of 53.3 crores of War, which gave the biggest opening at the box office in the history of Hindi cinema.

biggest single day collection

While on one hand, KGF Chapter 2 gave a record breaking opening, on the other hand, the film’s opening of 53.9 crores became the biggest single day collection of any film at the box office in the history of Hindi cinema. Earlier this record was also held by Hrithik Roshan – Tiger Shroff starrer War.

Named twice in top 3 singles day

Now with the earning of 51 crores on Sunday, KGF Chapter 2 has made another new record. In the list of biggest single day collection in the history of Hindi cinema, where after War was the next name of Thugs of Hindostan with earning of 50 crores, now the first name in this list is KGF Chapter 2 with earning of 53.9 crores, second name War with the earning of 53.3 crores and the third name is Back KGF 2 with the earning of 51 crores.

Baahubali to be back soon – RRR

KGF Chapter 2 has earned around 200 crores in four days at the Hindi box office. If the film earns this way for the whole week, then this film will soon surpass the 518 crores of South Indian film Bahubali 2, which is included in the list of highest-grossing films of Hindi cinema. On Monday, the film will surpass RRR’s Hindi box office earnings so far.

