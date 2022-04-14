KGF Chapter 2 Movie Review: Yash aka Rocky Bhai’s world is full of action, emotion, dialogues and swag, total paisa vasool | KGF Chapter 2 Movie Review: The world of ‘Rocky Bhai’ is full of action, emotion, dialogues and swag

Raja Krishnappa Bairya aka Rocky Bhai (Yash) has now become the new Sultan of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) after killing Garuda. People have started considering him as God and say to their children – "He has broken our shackles, never forget this.". Rocky has built an empire in KGF that no one can break. While Rocky plans to rule his world, his enemies enlist the help of the mighty Adheera (Sanjay Dutt), Garuda's brother, to eliminate him. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ramika Sen (Raveena Tandon) learns about Rocky Bhai's world and promises to destroy him. The entire story revolves around how Rocky deals with both his enemies to save his empire and his chair. acting Yash has done a great job in the role of Rocky Bhai. One can say that he has brought life to the role with his style and swag. Be it emotional scenes or heavy action sequences, Yash has looked very effortless. Sanjay Dutt looks impressive in the character of Adheera, though his screentime is much less than expected. At the same time, Raveena Tandon has performed well as the Prime Minister of India. Srinidhi Shetty has got a lot of scenes..and what she has got is not very strong.

Prashanth Neel has managed to deliver a sequel that is more impressive than the first part. The director takes the story and Yash’s stardom together. That’s why while the film gives us many whistle-blower sequences, some emotional scenes have also been entwined in the story. The special thing is that the film fulfills its promise. This story written by Prashant Neel keeps you hooked from beginning to end. This time the director has also added two big faces like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon and both are strong sides of the film. However, the way Sanjay Dutt’s character was brought out, a little more was expected. The film’s weak side is its mismatched pace. The film moves at a very fast pace in some parts.. While at some places the story stalls.. especially in the first half. Hence, length increases. However, the climax of the film is so great that it forgives all the mistakes.

KGF: Chapter 2 is built on a much bigger scale than its first part and the story of the film does full justice to its scale. Especially the stunt sequences of the film deserve a special mention. The action sequences of the film look gorgeous and have a freshness to them. Ujjwal Kulkarni’s editing is good but stings in some scenes where the screen blacks out. At the same time, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda takes KGF: Chapter 2 to a different level. Be it Rocky’s intro sequence or the climax fight, every scene has been shot stylishly.



