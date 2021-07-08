KGF Chapter 2 new poster leaks, yash aka Rocky in stunning look | New poster of KGF Chapter 2 leaked, fans are anxious after seeing the style of ‘Rocky’

New Delhi: Due to the corona virus epidemic, the release dates of upcoming films are constantly being changed. Theaters are closed due to Corona virus, shooting and post production work has also stopped. Due to this, filmmakers are forced to postpone the release date of their films. Due to this, there is talk of continuous changes in the release date of Kannada star Yash’s film ‘KGF Chapter 2’. Meanwhile, a poster of the film has also been leaked.

New poster of ‘KGF 2’ leaked

The poster of ‘KGF Chapter 2’ is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In the poster, the film’s lead hero and Kannada star Yash i.e. Rocky is seen in a banging style. His rage is clearly visible in the poster. In the poster, a fire is seen burning in front of Yash and he is seen sitting on a chair wearing a black coat-pants. Fans are constantly sharing the poster on Twitter, writing that this is the new poster of the film.

Doubts remain on the release date of ‘KGF 2’

There are different speculations regarding the release of ‘KGF Chapter 2’. Earlier there were reports that the film will be released on July 16. After several days there were reports that the film would be released in September. It is believed that the makers of the film can release ‘KGF 2’, one of the much awaited films of 2021 this year, on Diwali. By doing this, the film will get a long weekend, which will not affect the earnings. Along with this, the situation of Corona is also expected to improve by then. In such a situation, the film can be released in theatres. This is the plan of the makers that the film should be released then a large number of people came to the theaters to see the film. is.

People liked the first part too

Let me tell you, a long time has passed since the trailer of ‘KGF 2’ was released. In such a situation, the fans are eagerly waiting for Kannada star Yash’s film. Its worn part was also very much liked by the people. Like Bahubali, KGF Chapter 1 was also well-liked by the fans and there were discussions about the film all over the country. Now KGF Chapter 2 film will also be released in 5 languages ​​pan India.

Also read: Not only Tappu and Gogi of ‘Taarak Mehta…’ these two actresses are also ‘sisters’

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to