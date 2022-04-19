KGf Chapter 2 news kangana ranaut impressed with Yash compare him with Amitabh Bachchan.KGf Chapter 2 news kangana ranaut impressed with Yash compare him with Amitabh Bachchan

Kangana Ranaut shared Yash’s picture

Kangana Ranaut has written a special message with Yash’s picture. In this post, Kangana has written that Yash is an angry young man. Which India has been remembering for many decades. Kangana has written praising Yash, he has filled that empty space.

Amitabh Bachchan in the 70s

Who left Amitabh Bachchan in the 70s. Let me tell you that some time ago in an interview, Yash was asked about doing any remake of Amitabh Bachchan that I personally do not like the remake of any film.

kgf chapter 2 earnings

But if there is a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s film then they are all classic films. Better not to touch them. Significantly, KGF Chapter 2 also crossed the 200 crore mark on Monday.

KGF Chapter 2 earns over 500 cr worldwide

With this, KGF Chapter 2 has also become the fastest-grossing film of Hindi cinema. KGF Chapter 2 has also crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide.