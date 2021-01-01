kgf Chapter 2 Release Date: Yash Sanjay Dutt Raveena Tandon Film Kgf Chapter 2: ‘KGF Chapter 2’ has important roles besides Prakash Raj, Malvika Avinash, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty besides Yash and Sanjay Dutt.
Sanjay Dutt has shared a poster of the movie ‘KGF Chapter 2’ on his Instagram account. With this, Sanjay Dutt wrote, ‘Today’s uncertainty will delay our resolution, but it will happen as promised. We will release in theaters on April 14, 2022. In particular, the multilingual film will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.
‘KGF Chapter 2’ is a sequel to 2018’s ‘KGF Chapter 1’. Through the sequel to this film, Sanjay Dutt is making his acting debut in Kannada. Apart from Yash and Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Prakash Raj, Malvika Avinash, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty.
