kgf Chapter 2 Release Date: Yash Sanjay Dutt Raveena Tandon Film Kgf Chapter 2: ‘KGF Chapter 2’ has important roles besides Prakash Raj, Malvika Avinash, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty besides Yash and Sanjay Dutt.

There is good news for those who are waiting for the much awaited movie ‘KGF Chapter 2’ of the southern film industry. In fact, the release date of the film (KGF Chapter 2 Release Date) has come up. The film, directed by Prashant Neel, was scheduled to release in July this year but was postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.

A new release date of ‘KGF Chapter 2’ has been announced on the special occasion of Rakshabandhan. The film will be released in theaters on April 14, 2022. The director and production company along with Yash and Sanjay Dutt, the lead actors of the film, have announced the release date on social media. Everyone has shared the same post.





Sanjay Dutt has shared a poster of the movie ‘KGF Chapter 2’ on his Instagram account. With this, Sanjay Dutt wrote, ‘Today’s uncertainty will delay our resolution, but it will happen as promised. We will release in theaters on April 14, 2022. In particular, the multilingual film will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

‘KGF Chapter 2’ is a sequel to 2018’s ‘KGF Chapter 1’. Through the sequel to this film, Sanjay Dutt is making his acting debut in Kannada. Apart from Yash and Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Prakash Raj, Malvika Avinash, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty.

