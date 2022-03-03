KGF chapter 2 trailer launch on 27th march yash movie release on April 14 read details. KGF chapter 2 trailer release on 27th March. Yash’s KGF 2 release on April 14, know details

great story

The story of KGF Chapter 2 will start from there. Where the first part of the film ended. Rocky will be seen in part 2 fulfilling the promise made to his mother. It has been shown in the teaser that the promise will be fulfilled. This time Rocky will be seen doing more action than before. A tremendous glimpse of which will also be shown in the trailer. Rocky will be seen helping the poor in KGF 2. Rocky will become the king of politics and mafia games.

dhansu starcast with raveena tandon

This time Raveena Tandon has been entered in KGF 2 who is playing the role of Prime Minister. A glimpse of his character will be shown in the trailer with a tremendous dialogue. Along with this, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj will also be seen in important roles in the film. It is being told that the character of Raveena Tandon will prove to be a big link in the story.

Dialogue and Action

The kind of dialogue and action fans have seen in the KGF chapter, this time Yash will be seen in KGF 2 four times more. Looking at the action, the budget of the film has been made in more than 150 crores. Real fight scene this time too Rocky will earn bumper on screen.

READ Also Nora Fatehi shared a video of doing sunbath on her social media platform |

-->