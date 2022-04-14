KGF Chapter 3 trending on Twitter as soon as KGF 2 released, next film announced! KGF Chapter 3 trended on Twitter as soon as KGF 2 was released
waiting for kgf 3
One fan wrote, “After entering the world of KGF 2, now waiting for KGF 3. The film is entering history. ”The post is going viral to the fan.
a fan wrote
One fan wrote, “KGF 3 is coming. KGF 2 is a blast in the Kannada film industry.” The post on Twitter is being well-liked.
Sher Hai Shamsher Hai Sultan
One fan wrote, “Sher Hai Shamsher Hai Sultan Hai. After the release of KGF 2, its next chapter KGF 3 has been decided.
Waiting for KGF Chapter 3
A fan has written, Watching KGF 2 and now waiting for KGF Chapter 3.
1000 crore figure
This user wrote, “KGF Chapter 2 will cross the 1000 crore mark in the coming week. Makers should announce KGF Chapter 3 soon.
praised the film
After watching the first half of the film, this fan has posted and praised the film fiercely. The film is superb.
#KGF #Chapter #trending #Twitter #KGF #released #film #announced #KGF #Chapter #trended #Twitter #KGF #released
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.