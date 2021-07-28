Khamenei Adds to Doubts on Iran Nuclear Deal Talks

Iran’s top leader on Wednesday instilled new doubts about stalled efforts to save the country’s 2015 nuclear pact with the great powers, accusing the United States of duplicity and berating the outgoing Iranian president for being naive.

The remarks by the leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, come a week before President Hassan Rouhani – an architect of the original nuclear deal – stepped down after eight years.

The fate of Iran’s negotiations with the United States to revive the agreement, suspended for more than a month, now lies with Mr. Rouhani’s successor, Ebrahim Raisi, an arch-conservative disciple of Mr. Khamenei who takes his duties in a week. .

The tone and timing of Mr. Khamenei’s remarks, which he delivered in person to Mr. Rouhani and his cabinet at a meeting reported by Iranian state media, amounted to a public rebuke from the outgoing president. The remarks also sent a message that the negotiations are likely to face new challenges under Mr Raisi.