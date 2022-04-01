Khan Sir Patna Bio, Wiki, Age, Family| Khan Sir Patna Biography | what is khan sir full name

Khan Sir Patna Life Introduction – In this article we are going to provide you information related to the life of Khan Sir. Khan sir is a resident of Patna and he gives online classes on YouTube. Khan sir is famous all over India due to his interesting style of teaching. He was born in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh state. Here we are going to tell you about Khan Sir Patna Biography . Here you will know who is Khan sir? What is the full name of Khan sir? How much did he study and from which university? We will give you detailed information about all these.

Name Khan Sir Patna Real Name Not Sure (Because of the controversy) Also Known for Khan GS Research Centre Date of Birth Not Known Age 29 Years Birth Place Patna, Bihar Hometown Patna, Bihar Religion Hindustani (As He said in the Interview) Zodiac sign Leo Profession Youtuber Nationality Indian School Name Not Known College Name Allahabad University Qualifications B.Sc, M.Sc

Khan Sir Patna is 29 years old in 2022. He was born in 1993 in Gorakhpur, U.P. to Bihari Family.

If you also want to know the life introduction of Khan sir, then read the complete information carefully. Khan sir is a famous teacher providing online coaching through youtube channel. Khan sir also teaches coaching in offline mode. Thousands of students come to study in his coaching institute. Khan sir teaches classes for competitive exams, GK etc and his coaching center gets so crowded that sometimes many students have to stand and study. To know more information related to Khan Sir Patna Biography , read this article carefully and till the end.

Khan Sir Patna Biography | Khan Sir Patna Biography | what is khan sir full name

Khan Sir Patna Biography

Khan sir works as a teacher in a coaching institute in Patna’s Bihar state. He was born on December 1993 in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh state. Presently his residence is Patna, Bihar. His father was an army officer who is now retired and mother is a house wife. Khan sir also has an elder brother who is serving the country as a commando in the army. Khan sir has been a promising student since childhood. He studied all the subjects with interest and diligence. Khan sir passed NDA exam but he could not get selected in NDA.

Khan sir is a teacher by profession. His full name is Faizal Khan, but now he has become famous all over India by the name of Khan Sir due to his entertaining style of teaching. Currently Khan sir gives coaching classes on a YouTube channel, the name of this channel is Khan GS Research Center . Apart from this, Khan sir also teaches offline coaching. More than 2000 students come at a time to attend their coaching. Apart from this, Khan sir has written many books like General Knowledge, Science etc. and he has also written a book in Urdu language.

Who is Khan sir?

If you also want to get some important information related to Khan Sir Patna Biography , then you can know about these information through the table given below. This table is as follows –

khan sir full name faizal khan Surname Khan sir profession teacher hometown Patna, Bihar what is it famous for for teaching style

patna khan sir physical status

To know about Khan Sir Patna Physical Status , you can read the information available in the table given below. And Khan sir can get information related to physical status –

Age 28 years height 5 feet 5 inches Weight 62 kg eye color Black hair color Black

Khan Sir Patna Personal Information

Here we are sharing you personal information of Khan sir with you. Here you will know when and where Khan sir was born? What is their present place of residence and what is their religion? And how far have they studied? To know about all these information, you can read the information available in the table given below. This table is as follows –

date of birth December 1993 birth place Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Habitat Patna, Bihar Religion Muslim the nationality Indian College Allahabad University Higher education B.sc, M.sc

Khan sir’s business and income

To know about Khan Sir Patna ‘s business and his monthly income, you can read the information available in the table given below. This table is as follows –

source of income Offline Coaching, Mobile App and YouTube fame YouTube monthly income approx 1-5 lakh rupees

patna khan sir social media address/link

Here we are going to provide you information related to Khan sir’s social app account. Do you know what is the name of Khan sir’s YouTube channel? The name of his YouTube channel is Khan GS Research Center . He has 9.44 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Khan sir’s Instagram ID is khansirpatna_ and he has 126k followers on Instagram. We have provided you the link of Khan sir’s Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Education mobile app in the table given below.

Khan Sir Education Mobile App

Here we are going to tell about Khan Sir Education Mobile App. This education app is available on Google Play Store. You can download this app from your phone’s play store and take advantage of this app.



Physical Stats and More Khan Sir’s height is 5 Feet and 5 Inches tall and weighs nearly 65 kg and got Hazel eyes and Black hair. Height (approx.) In Feet & Inches – 5’5″

In Centimeters – 167 cm Weight (approx.) 65 KG Hair color Black Eye color Hazel Body Measurements (approx.) Not Known Biography & Career Details He hails from Patna, Bihar.

Khan Sir is Very Kind Hearted Person.

He always Stays Positive and Happy.

On youtube, he has 11.7 million Subscribers. Source Of Income YouTube, Khan GS Research Centre Famous For His YouTube Net Worth, Salary Not Known Khan Sir Girlfriend, Wife & Affair As we Know Khan Sir does not have a girlfriend. He is engaged but his marriage is still late due to coronavirus. Khan Sir Patna Family He is low-key and hasn’t shared much of his family details. Father’s Name Not Known (Amry Officer) Siblings Brother Mother’s Name Not Known (Housewife) Some Interesting Facts About Khan Sir He is an Indian lover.

His Youtube account has 15.6 million+ Subscribers.

Khan Sir Patna loves to Teach People in his Unique Way.

Almost every video gets Viral and is Loved by People on Youtube and Instagram.

He came into controversy in May 2021 with a video of himself and also trended on Twitter. READ Also Inside Chelsea Dungee's life, her parents and her career-defining move to Arkansas Address Kisan Cold Storage, Sai Mandir, Musallah pur, Patna 800006 Phone Number 8757354880, 8877918018

Some questions and answers related to Khan Sir Patna Biography

Who is Khan sir? Khan sir hails from Patna, Bihar. His full name is Faizal Khan and he gives online coaching to students through YouTube channel. Through his entertaining style of teaching, he has become famous all over India. From which university did Khan sir complete his higher education? Khan sir has completed his higher education at Allahabad University. What is the full name of Khan sir? Khan sir's full name is Faizal Khan. What is Khan sir famous for? Khan sir is very famous for his style of teaching.

helpline number

Through this article, we have provided you all the information related to Khan Sir Patna Biography . If you have any other information related to Khan sir or want to answer any kind of question, then you can ask by messaging in the comment section given below. Your question will definitely be answered by us. Hope you like the information given by us about Khan sir.