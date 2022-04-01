People

Khan Sir Patna Bio, Wiki, Age, Family| Khan Sir Patna Biography | what is khan sir full name

Khan Sir Patna Bio, Wiki, Age, Family| Khan Sir Patna Biography | what is khan sir full name
Khan Sir Patna Bio, Wiki, Age, Family| Khan Sir Patna Biography | what is khan sir full name

Khan Sir Patna Life Introduction – In this article we are going to provide you information related to the life of Khan Sir. Khan sir is a resident of Patna and he gives online classes on YouTube. Khan sir is famous all over India due to his interesting style of teaching. He was born in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh state. Here we are going to tell you about Khan Sir Patna Biography . Here you will know who is Khan sir? What is the full name of Khan sir? How much did he study and from which university? We will give you detailed information about all these.

Name Khan Sir Patna
Real Name Not Sure (Because of the controversy)
Also Known for Khan GS Research Centre
Date of Birth Not Known
Age 29 Years
Birth Place Patna, Bihar
Hometown Patna, Bihar
Religion Hindustani (As He said in the Interview)
Zodiac sign Leo
Profession Youtuber
Nationality Indian
School Name Not Known
College Name Allahabad University
Qualifications B.Sc, M.Sc

Khan Sir Age & Date of Birth

Khan Sir Patna is 29 years old in 2022. He was born in 1993 in Gorakhpur, U.P. to Bihari Family.

If you also want to know the life introduction of Khan sir, then read the complete information carefully. Khan sir is a famous teacher providing online coaching through youtube channel. Khan sir also teaches coaching in offline mode. Thousands of students come to study in his coaching institute. Khan sir teaches classes for competitive exams, GK etc and his coaching center gets so crowded that sometimes many students have to stand and study. To know more information related to Khan Sir Patna Biography , read this article carefully and till the end.

Khan Sir Patna Biography | Khan Sir Patna Biography | what is khan sir full name

Khan Sir Patna Biography

Khan sir works as a teacher in a coaching institute in Patna’s Bihar state. He was born on December 1993 in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh state. Presently his residence is Patna, Bihar. His father was an army officer who is now retired and mother is a house wife. Khan sir also has an elder brother who is serving the country as a commando in the army. Khan sir has been a promising student since childhood. He studied all the subjects with interest and diligence. Khan sir passed NDA exam but he could not get selected in NDA.

Khan sir is a teacher by profession. His full name is Faizal Khan, but now he has become famous all over India by the name of Khan Sir due to his entertaining style of teaching. Currently Khan sir gives coaching classes on a YouTube channel, the name of this channel is Khan GS Research Center . Apart from this, Khan sir also teaches offline coaching. More than 2000 students come at a time to attend their coaching. Apart from this, Khan sir has written many books like General Knowledge, Science etc. and he has also written a book in Urdu language.

Who is Khan sir?

If you also want to get some important information related to Khan Sir Patna Biography , then you can know about these information through the table given below. This table is as follows –

khan sir full name faizal khan
Surname Khan sir
profession teacher
hometown Patna, Bihar
what is it famous for for teaching style

patna khan sir physical status

To know about Khan Sir Patna Physical Status , you can read the information available in the table given below. And Khan sir can get information related to physical status –

Age 28 years
height 5 feet 5 inches
Weight 62 kg
eye color Black
hair color Black
Khan Sir Patna Personal Information

Here we are sharing you personal information of Khan sir with you. Here you will know when and where Khan sir was born? What is their present place of residence and what is their religion? And how far have they studied? To know about all these information, you can read the information available in the table given below. This table is as follows –

date of birth December 1993
birth place Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh
Habitat Patna, Bihar
Religion Muslim
the nationality Indian
College Allahabad University
Higher education B.sc, M.sc

Khan sir’s business and income

To know about Khan Sir Patna ‘s business and his monthly income, you can read the information available in the table given below. This table is as follows –

source of income Offline Coaching, Mobile App and YouTube
fame YouTube
monthly income approx 1-5 lakh rupees
patna khan sir social media address/link

Here we are going to provide you information related to Khan sir’s social app account. Do you know what is the name of Khan sir’s YouTube channel? The name of his YouTube channel is Khan GS Research Center . He has 9.44 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Khan sir’s Instagram ID is khansirpatna_ and he has 126k followers on Instagram. We have provided you the link of Khan sir’s Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Education mobile app in the table given below.

Khan Sir Education Mobile App

Here we are going to tell about Khan Sir Education Mobile App. This education app is available on Google Play Store. You can download this app from your phone’s play store and take advantage of this app.
Khan Sir Patna Biography

Physical Stats and More

Khan Sir’s height is 5 Feet and 5 Inches tall and weighs nearly 65 kg and got Hazel eyes and Black hair.

Height (approx.) In Feet & Inches – 5’5″
In Centimeters – 167 cm
Weight (approx.) 65 KG
Hair color Black
Eye color Hazel
Body Measurements (approx.) Not Known

Biography & Career Details

  • He hails from Patna, Bihar.
  • Khan Sir is Very Kind Hearted Person.
  • He always Stays Positive and Happy.
  • On youtube, he has 11.7 million Subscribers.
Source Of Income YouTube, Khan GS Research Centre
Famous For His YouTube
Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Khan Sir Girlfriend, Wife & Affair

As we Know Khan Sir does not have a girlfriend. He is engaged but his marriage is still late due to coronavirus.

Khan Sir Patna Family

He is low-key and hasn’t shared much of his family details.

Father’s Name Not Known (Amry Officer)
Siblings Brother
Mother’s Name Not Known (Housewife)

Some Interesting Facts About Khan Sir

  • He is an Indian lover.
  • His Youtube account has 15.6 million+ Subscribers.
  • Khan Sir Patna loves to Teach People in his Unique Way.
  • Almost every video gets Viral and is Loved by People on Youtube and Instagram.
  • He came into controversy in May 2021 with a video of himself and also trended on Twitter.
Khan Sir Patna Contact & Address Details

Address Kisan Cold Storage, Sai Mandir, Musallah pur, Patna 800006
Phone Number 8757354880, 8877918018

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khan Sir (Patna) (@khansirpatna_)

Some questions and answers related to Khan Sir Patna Biography

Who is Khan sir?

Khan sir hails from Patna, Bihar. His full name is Faizal Khan and he gives online coaching to students through YouTube channel. Through his entertaining style of teaching, he has become famous all over India.

From which university did Khan sir complete his higher education?

Khan sir has completed his higher education at Allahabad University.

What is the full name of Khan sir?

Khan sir's full name is Faizal Khan.

What is Khan sir famous for?

Khan sir is very famous for his style of teaching.

What are the resources of Patna Faizal Khan Sir?

The sources of income of Faizal Khan Sir are YouTube, Mobile App, and Offline Coaching.

What do the parents of Faizal Khan sir do?

Khan sir's father was an army officer who is currently retired and his mother is a housewife.

What is the name of Patna Khan sir's YouTube channel?

The name of his YouTube channel is Khan GS Research Center . He has 9.44 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Khan sir what is the hometown of Patna?

Khan sir's home town is Patna, Bihar.

When and where was Khan Sir Patna born?

He was born on December 1993 in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Is Khan sir's education mobile app also available?

Yes, Khan Sir's Education Mobile App is also available, the name of this app is Khan Sir Official. You can download this app from your phone's Google Play Store. We have also provided you the link in this article.

helpline number

Through this article, we have provided you all the information related to Khan Sir Patna Biography . If you have any other information related to Khan sir or want to answer any kind of question, then you can ask by messaging in the comment section given below. Your question will definitely be answered by us. Hope you like the information given by us about Khan sir.

