Khanapara Teer Results Today 14.6.2021: Teer Result Numbers Live 3:45 PM And 4:15 PM

Khanapara Teer is an archery-based principally lottery that’s carried out by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports activities Affiliation, which is a neighborhood of 12 archery golf tools from a selected locality of Shillong. Every day, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at 3: 45 pm and 20 arrows inside the second spherical at 4: 15 pm

Khanapara Teer Result F/R and S/R A hit Numbers For June 14 :

The rules of the Assam Teer making a wager amusements are general. The participant of this making a wager sport wishes to await the final two digits of all the collection of arrows that hit the aim. For instance, on the off likelihood that 1,568 arrows hit the aim, the profitable quantity for the lottery is the final two digits of 1,568 i.e. 68.

The Khanapara teer outcomes will perhaps be stumbled on on-line on https://www.meghalayateer.com/old-outcomes.php.

There are a bunch of licensed Teer Having a wager counters operational over the categorical. Each morning, the Teer making a wager tickets are bought from 10 am to a pair.30 pm. The general inhabitants put down their wager on numbers going from 0 to 99. Additionally, at 3.30 pm, the session of archery begins the place archers shoot arrows on the goal.

The outcomes are for the primary spherical are introduced at 3: 45 pm and the second spherical at 4: 15 pm. A selected particular person can take Rs 80 for each Re 1 wager on a bunch inside the first spherical and Rs 60 for each Re 1 spent on the second spherical. If one is able to foretell the collection of every the primary and second spherical, it is miles known as the ‘fourcast’, or forecast then the profitable amount is methodology greater – as excessive as Rs 4,000 for each Rs 1 gambled.

Assam Teer, Juwai Teer are the completely different illustrious teer video games performed each single day besides on Sundays.

For a considerable dimension of time, archery has been one among the many worn video games performed by the Khasi clan of Meghalaya. The wagering on these video games is accredited to delivery someplace inside the mid-twentieth century. Be that as it could possibly maybe possibly, till the mid-Eighties, making a wager on Teer video games was prohibited by the categorical authorities.

The Teer making a wager was legalised in 1982 after the categorical authorities understood that it is miles in general a good supply of earnings. The Teer making a wager inside the categorical is in the intervening time managed beneath the Meghalaya Amusements and Having a wager Tax (Modification) Act 1982.

On September 27,2018, The Meghalaya Meeting handed the Meghalaya Laws of the Recreation of Arrow Taking footage and the sale of Teer tickets Bill, 2018 to regulate the game of arrow taking footage and the sale of Teer tickets.

The collection of arrows should tranquil not be lower than thirty and greater than fifty and that the final collection of arrows dilapidated in each spherical of taking footage wishes to be between seven hundred to 2 thousand in numbers.

The aim will perhaps be of the shape in general dilapidated in archery amongst the Khasis or Jaintias because the case is susceptible to be.

The scale of the aim wishes to be between 61 cm to 102 cm in peak and 66 cm to 127 cm in circumference. The space of the aim from the shooters could possibly properly additionally not be lower than 15.21 meters and greater than 30.48 meters and the time inside which your whole shooters should tranquil whole one spherical of taking footage should tranquil not exceed 5 minutes.