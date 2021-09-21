Khap Kisan influence in elections

Highlights Saluting the Khaps for gaining political support in the Assembly, shows their political importance

Now once again Khap is talking about the peasant movement and the political parties are engaged in cultivating them.

Khap’s gestures were important in politics, mainly because he later raised his voice on social issues.

Lucknow

Four months after becoming the Prime Minister on the development agenda in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing an election rally in Jind, Haryana in October. Reminiscing about the Khaps from the stage, he said, ‘There are leaders of various Khaps in many areas. I salute his nobility for coming to bless me.

The Prime Minister’s salute to Khapas for gaining political support in the Assembly shows his political significance. Now, once again, the Khap are raising their voices about the peasant movement and the political parties are busy cultivating them. Rajkumar Sivach, a former professor of public administration at Chaudhary Devi Lal University who conducts research on khap panchayats, says that at present, the role of khap in politics is only symbolic.

Now why isn’t Khap’s order effective?

Citing the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections as an example, Professor Rajkumar says, Khap’s Santosh Dahiya also did not win.

Khap’s gestures were important in politics until the 2000s. The main reason for this was that he was later raising his voice on social issues. Later it became a political launch pad. There was also awareness among the people and problems were given priority. Therefore, these orders no longer have much effect.

The case is fixed by points!

Khap is again discussing the activities and meetings of the peasant movement. After the tears of Rakesh Tikait, BKYU spokesperson and Jat’s Balian Khap’s younger brother Naresh Tikait on January 28, there are strong protests against the government in Khap panchayats from UP to Haryana.

Jayant, president of the Rashtriya Lok Dal, who was once the first priority of the Jats in western UP, was recently declared a ‘pagadi pagadi’ or ‘bade choudhary’. There was a fair of all the Khapas. Jayant has been holding public meetings since October 7. In the meantime, he will receive the blessings of the Khap Choudhary, so that the legacy may be strengthened again.

Bihar Dialogue: In Aurangabad, farmers rioted over fertilizer and vandalism, after which the police used batons

Dr. Kalam Singh, a sociology teacher at DAV College, Muzaffarnagar, says, “Elections are a bitter truth in a democracy. Whether it is a leader or a candidate, they are selected mainly on this basis. Therefore, the role of Khap as a class group cannot be ignored. In particular, if khap problems connect people, the impact is greater. For example, from Western UP to Haryana, farmers are heavily involved in khapas. Therefore, their activism in peasant movements may result. However, people in each category are individually associated with different political parties. So now their claims don’t look very strong. Sometimes 60-70% of the votes of the brothers fell in one place due to the statements of the Khaps. Nevertheless, they value racial attachment. That is why the parties discussing equality during the day gather at the dinner of the caste leaders at night.

‘You don’t even exist, you don’t exist’

Khaps call themselves social organizations and do not openly support or oppose any political party. The most talked about Balyan Khap in UP was discussed by farmer leader Mahendrasinh Tikait. He used panchayats on the peasant movement and social issues but did not openly support any political party. However, in the 90s, in gestures, he had shown the intention to be necessary at times.

In Haryana, there were of course differences between the Khaps for openly supporting political parties. Even before the 2017 UP Assembly elections, the BJP was opposed by the Khap Panchayats over the Jat reservation, however, the result went in favor of the BJP.

Ashok Balian, author of the book ‘The Role of Chaudhary Mahendrasinh Tikait in the Peasant Movement’, says that ‘Chaudhary had said that orders should be issued only if the Khapas agreed with the people, otherwise their respect would be diminished.’ In a democracy, the participation of young, women has increased. Waves, problems and local needs affect every voter. Under their influence, Khap orders are now losing their influence. The last election is an example of this.

What is Khap?

Ompal Singh Tugania, an education officer in Haryana, writes in his book ‘Jat Samaj Ke Aadhar Bindu’ that ‘Khap is a social justice system’. When a problem cannot be solved at the family, village or local level, people from large areas come together. It has representatives from many villages and castes. It is called ‘Khap’. The number of their villages is fixed. The more villages or representatives in a tribe, the more dominant it is.

Their influence is more visible in the states of Western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab etc. Representatives of the Khap consider their existence to be more than 1500 years old. However, historians believe that the first documented use of the word khap is from 1891. For the first time in Jodhpur, the word was officially used in the census on the basis of caste and religion. Usually the choice of its head is genetic.

Only Jat representatives dominate!

Dr. For the first time after independence, Chaudhary Jawan Singh Gurjar Pradhan, Thakur Yashpal Singh Deputy Prime Minister and Chaudhary Kabul Singh were ministers in the Sarvakhap Panchayat held at Soram, Muzaffarnagar in 1950. Except Kabul Singh, the rest were non-Jats.

However, the Khap later remained confined to the Jat tribe and domination. At present there are more than 3000 khats of Jats. Balyan and Desh Khap are considered to be the most influential in western Uttar Pradesh. However, khapas of Gurjar, Tyagi, Syed etc. are still prevalent.