Khap not happy with increasing the age of marriage, gave strange advice, said – exemption should be given only in 18 years, even if the registry is late

In the Khap Panchayat held on 23 December, most of the Khap leaders were of the opinion that as per the existing provisions, parents should be allowed to marry off their daughters only at the age of 18 years.

Protests have started against the central government’s bill to increase the age of marriage for girls from 18 to 21 years. The Khap Panchayat of Haryana has said that girls should be allowed to marry only at the age of 18 years. At a meeting held in Haryana’s Jind on Thursday, several khap leaders said the Center should continue to allow parents of daughters to marry at the age of 18 instead of 21.

However, Khap leaders have supported the age of 21 for court marriage of girls. His reasoning behind this is that love marriage can be saved by this. Dhanda Khap President and Khap Panchayat organizer Dev Vart Dhanda said that about 100 Khap representatives participated in the meeting.

He said, “Most of the Khap leaders were opposed to the current draft of the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021, introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Let us tell you that after several objections from the opposition on this bill in the Lok Sabha, it was sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee. Dhanda said that he would now place his point before the committee.

The panchayat, which took place on Thursday 23 December, was called to discuss the bill and their apprehensions over it. Most of the Khap leaders were of the opinion that as per the present provisions, parents should be allowed to marry off their daughters only at the age of 18 years.

A khap leader said, “Due to better diet in rural areas, 18 is considered the ideal age for marriage of daughters as they become legal adults at this age and exercise all rights like voting. We support his age for court marriage at the age of 21 so that no one can mislead him to run away.”

The khap leader said that in some cases, we have seen that girls just wait for 18 years to seek police protection for court marriages. In such a situation, the proposal of 21 years of age for court marriage is fine. Apart from this, in the resolution passed in the name of Khap Marriage Act in this Mahapanchayat, it was said that marriage in one village and one gotra would be considered invalid.