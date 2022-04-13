Kharkiv hit with 53 strikes in 24 hours, dozens injured as Russian convoy pushes south



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has been hit with 53 artillery and rocket launches in the past 24 hours, a regional official announced on Wednesday, as Russian forces advanced on eastern Ukraine.

“Our armed forces are constantly fighting to prevent enemies from entering the Donetsk and Luhansk regions,” Oleg Sinegubov, head of the Kharkiv regional state administration, announced in a telegram.

“The Russians continue to terrorize civilians,” he added. “Unfortunately, in the last 24 hours, 22 civilians, including three children, have been injured in the shelling in the region. Seven have died.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Kharkiv is located about 30 miles from the Russian border and sits on the side of a main road that would allow the invading forces to move south toward the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

A senior U.S. defense official told reporters Tuesday that Russian forces would probably be on the road as Moscow tries to send a second convoy to Ukraine, this time advancing on the eastern front.

The change in spring weather means a ground attack could prove more difficult for Russia and heavy armored vehicles will be prevented from off-roading as the ground melts.

Despite nearly 50 days of heavy shelling, Sinegubov advised Kharkiv residents not to evacuate, saying “our armed forces destroy a lot of Russian equipment and manpower every day.”

“Trust our guards and stay calm,” he added.

Russian convoy chief for eastern Ukraine, defense official says weather will force troops stuck on roads

It is not clear if the Russian convoy was responsible for any shelling targeting Kharkiv in the last 24 hours, but a senior U.S. security official said Tuesday that Ukrainian forces do not appear to have started hitting the convoy.

Russian troops are believed to be transporting a mixture of personnel and armored vehicles to support what Western officials now describe as a “major offensive” in eastern Ukraine.

The convoy is about 77 miles south of Kharkiv outside the city of Izumi – about 16 miles from the Donbass regional border – and is thought to be a slow-moving operation.

Defense officials are not clear where exactly the Russian troops are heading.

It is estimated that Russian forces have retained only 80% of their combat power since the Moscow attack 47 days ago.

But officials have warned that Russia could deploy another 60,000 troops to help with its deadly campaign.