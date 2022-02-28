World

Kharkiv: What to know about Ukraine’s second-largest city, facing Russian rocket fire

Over the weekend, Russian troops launched an offensive in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, which was repulsed in a counter-attack, Ukrainian officials said Sunday.

Even after the shelling, the city was in the hands of Ukraine, which sent thousands of people to underground shelters, and street fighting broke out. As Russian troops continue to try to seize the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, other attacks are taking place on different fronts.

Officials say Russian forces are firing indiscriminately into civilian areas of Kharkiv, the worst fighting since provocation began last week. Attacks on civilian targets represent an increase in Russian aggression.

“Some killed and hundreds injured! The whole world will see this horror! The death of the occupiers!” Anton Geraschenko, Adviser to the Minister of the Interior of Ukraine, Wrote on his Facebook page.

Russia briefly took control of the city on Sunday, hours before it was recaptured. Despite the attacks, major cities remain under Ukrainian control, officials said.

Kharkiv is important because of its importance. The city has a population of about 1.5 million and is located northeast of the country, about 20 miles from its northern border with Russia, making it one of the largest Ukrainian cities near the country.

The city is also a central part of Russia’s strategy to defeat Ukraine because it has faced unexpected resistance in its attempt to occupy Kyiv.

A map of Kharkiv and Kiev, Ukraine. Kharkiv, the second largest city, has seen the most intense fighting since Russian troops invaded Ukraine last week.

A map of Kharkiv and Kiev, Ukraine. Kharkiv, the second largest city, has seen the most intense fighting since Russian troops invaded Ukraine last week.
(iStock)

“The longer this thing lasts, the worse it will be for them,” Dan Hoffman, a former senior CIA officer and station chief, told Gadget Clock. “It was an intelligence failure on their part. It was an intelligence failure that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin had none of that. He came from an intelligence background, so he should have known all these things.”

Kharkiv was founded in 1654 and has become a major industrial, scientific, educational and translation hub.

Historically, Kharkiv was the capital of Ukraine from 1920 to 1934, when Ukraine became part of the first Soviet Union, before it moved to Kiev. In World War II, it changed hands several times between Soviet and Nazi German forces and suffered extensive destruction.

Culturally, it has strong ties with Russia. Many residents speak Russian and travel between the two countries is common.

In 2014, when protesters helped oust pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych, Kharkiv became a major issue for opponents of the new government in an attempt to bring him back to power. Yanukovych eventually fled to the city where he had a large base.

His pro-Russian supporters attacked the city hall at one point and occupied it for a while.

Currently, Kharkiv is a major transit hub and has more than 60 universities, according to Eurocity. Also, the city manufactures diesel locomotives, machine tools and electronics.

