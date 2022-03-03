Kharkiv woman describes sheltering from missiles, opts to stay in the city to avoid leaving family behind



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A woman who took refuge in Kharkiv, Ukraine, described her decision to stay in the city amid a series of Russian missile attacks and blockades to stay with her family.

“Every time you hear about the plane, you know you have to hide and it’s just scary,” Irina Skripnikova, a Kharkiv resident, told Gadget Clock. “You can hear the plane, and it’s gone over you, and your house could be next door.”

“We’re scared,” Scripanikova said.

Clock:

Russian forces have continued bombing Ukraine’s two largest cities, Kharkiv and Kiev, as fighting continues for eight days between the two countries. Mikhail Podoliak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, said on Thursday that Ukrainian and Russian officials had temporarily agreed to establish a humanitarian corridor, although they had not reached a comprehensive ceasefire agreement.

Moldova ready to defend itself after showing former Soviet republic as possible next Russian target

Skripnikova, who works at IT, said missile attacks happen all the time, with only shots fired for several days. He told Gadget Clock that Russian forces were targeting civilian areas where there were no military forces.

A Kharkiv resident said he and his family had been without electricity for 24 hours and had only two candles. Still, Skypanikova said she could not leave the city on her own.

“My husband has no power to leave the city,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who appointed all men between the ages of 18 and 60, Skripanikova said.

“So, neither do I, I will not leave,” she said, and despite her husband’s inspiration, she ran away.

Scripanikova told Gadget Clock that her parents and grandparents are still in town.

“I need to help them,” he said. “That’s how you behave in this situation. You don’t let them be there alone.”

“I never imagined I would be able to leave them and go to a safe place,” she told Gadget Clock. “I can’t do that.”

Skripnikova was optimistic and confident in Ukraine’s ability to resist Russian forces.

“I’m sure it will stop because all our Ukrainian boys, they are really heroes,” he said.

He acknowledged that the world was “doing everything for Ukraine” but added that “the only thing we need to do now is to close the skies over Ukraine because the worst thing that is happening is the shelling.”