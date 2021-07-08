Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Winner Karishma Tanna Lost Balance While Lifting Weight in Gym | The winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 was lifting weights in the gym, Karishma Tanna’s balance deteriorated and then…

New Delhi: TV actress Karishma Tanna, who was the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, recently shared a video of her gym workout on social media. In the video, Karishma Tanna is seen lifting weights in the gym. However, something has been recorded in this video which will stop the breath of the fans for a few moments.

The balance was disturbed and Karishma came on the floor

Actually Karishma Tanna was trying to lift weight when her balance got disturbed. The good thing was that the weight was not too much and Karishma Tanna handled herself very intelligently. She slowly sat down on the ground and then dropped the weight down. Karishma was not hurt and she tried again taking courage.

victory is only after defeat

In the second attempt, he successfully lifted the weight and then he lifted the weight 2-3 times. Sharing this video, Karishma Tanna wrote in the caption, ‘Every defeat is a lesson. If you are not ready to lose then you are not ready to win either. Do you agree?’ The video is being shared fiercely on Karishma’s fan pages and fans are praising Karisma in the comment box.

Karishma was the winner of season 10

Let us tell you that in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Karishma Tanna showed a great performance. He did every stunt so beautifully that even host Rohit Shetty was impressed. Talking about this season, the grand launch of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 has been done on Thursday. It will be interesting to see who will prevail on whom this time.

