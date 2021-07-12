khatron ke khiladi 11 Abhinav Shukla teaching science behind the stunt made Rohit Shetty ROFL | KKK11: Abhinav Shukla explains the science behind the stunt, Rohit Shetty lying on the ground laughing

New Delhi: Fans are very excited about the reality TV show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 11. Now only a few days are left for the show to start. The makers have started releasing the promos of this TV show which is going to premiere from July 17 and in a recently released promo video, ex ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Abhinav Shukla (Abhinav Shukla) stunts the show’s host Rohit Shetty. They seem to be explaining the science behind it.

Abhinav Shukla is ‘Gyanchand’

Actually, during the conversation, Abhinav Shukla was explaining to him about the difficulties of his stunt. As fans know that Abhinav has a lot of knowledge of science and he sees everything from a scientific point of view. Fans have seen his style in Bigg Boss too, but will his knowledge of science be able to help him in Khatron Ke Khiladi?

The science behind stunts

In the stunt that Abhinav had to perform, he had to stand on a ramp at a very high height. But when he reached up and stood on that ramp, it started trembling. During a conversation with Rohit Shetty, Abhinav Shukla said, ‘Sir, the one who is the lower plank. He trembles. It was read in science that when two bodies vibrate, resonance comes. Which is a very bad thing.

Why does Salman lie down?

Hearing the words of Abhinav Shukla, first Rohit (Rohit Shetty) sits on the ground holding his head and then he sits down. Many contestants start laughing after hearing Abhinav’s words. Sitting on the ground, Rohit Shetty says that now I understand why Salman Bhai becomes like this in Bigg Boss. Saying this, Rohit Shetty lies down on the ground. Let us tell you that Abhinav Shukla has been called ‘Gyanchand’ in the promo video.

