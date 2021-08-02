Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani Said Shweta Tiwari Chalaak Lomdi and called Rahul vaidya lakarbagha | Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani’s video surfaced, told Shweta Tiwari a ‘clever fox’, also called Rahul Vaidya a hyena

New Delhi: The reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ has knocked on the small screen. People are also liking this show very much. All the contestants of the show are getting a lot of love and support. Recently, a video of Arjun Bijlani has surfaced, in which he is comparing Shweta Tiwari and Rahul Vaidya with animals.

Told Shweta the clever fox

A video has been shared on the official Instagram account of Colors in which Arjun is seen saying. ‘There are such strange creatures here, your senses will be blown away. Shweta Tiwari is like a cunning fox, if she does not get grapes, that is, if she does not win the stunt, then she finds the grapes sour. Rahul Vaidya’s appearance is like a hyena, but there is no such quality in it.

Saurabh Raj Jain out

Let us tell you, in the last episode of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, a contestant got discharged from the game. The contestant to be evicted from the show is none other than actor Saurabh Raj Jain. Due to the departure of Saurabh Raj Jain, many other contestants were very sad and also showed displeasure.

Shweta Tiwari got angry

Anushka Sen, Mehek chahal and Arjun Bijlani could not complete the given task properly and were nominated for the elimination test. During this, Arjun Bijlani was asked whether he would like to use the ‘K Medal’ he got. On this, Arjun clearly said that he will use it to remain in the show. He got a big advantage of this medal, he replaced himself with Saurabh Raj Jain. Shweta got very angry with this. Shweta believed that it is wrong to send safe contestants for the task in this way.

Saurabh could not do the task

Saurabh Raj Jain performed the task, but he could not do it properly and lost. Anushka Sen and Mahek Chahal completed the task and remained in the show. At the same time, Saurabh has bid farewell. Arjun Bijlani was deeply saddened by Saurabh’s departure. He felt that he was going out because of her. Rohit Shetty said to Saurabh Raj Jain that you do not disserve at all, go from this show but you will have to go. Grieved Divyanka Tripathi and Shweta Tiwari hugged Saurabh. At the same time, Arjun Bijlani apologized to him and said that he will try to make up for this mistake.

